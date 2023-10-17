As recent innovations in artificial intelligence have spurred curiosity as to how the technology can aid everyday life, University of Mississippi students are offering ways in which AI could potentially become a part of their everyday lives. Here are some ideas for uses of AI that UM students thought up:

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay – Abigail Civetti

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is an AI tool that collects information about a person’s lifestyle, habits and hobbies, and then generates different positive coping strategies that fit the person’s lifestyle and interests.

Sophomore public health student Abigail Civetti shares that the generator could reach out to more individuals who struggle with their mental health silently.

“Not everyone feels comfortable to go talk about it,” Civetti said “So I think that could be really helpful.”

Fabricated Fashions – Dennis Foster

Fabricated Fashions is an outfit generator that would solve the outfit scarcity crisis that every college student experiences right before a big day. Fabricated Fashions would collect information about a person’s ideal style, age, budget and previous outfits to craft the ultimate outfit for the day. Fabricated Fashions is a one-of-a-kind fashion generator because of its inclusivity of all shapes and sizes.

Senior art major Dennis Foster believes that accessibility and inclusivity makes fashion what it is today.

“I think fashion belongs to everybody,” Foster said.

ITeach – Hannah Edmunds

Freshman IMC student Hannah Edmund’s creation, ITeach, would generate different worksheets, lesson plans, and homework for students by collecting information on the targeted subjects, topics and age of the students. ITeach would open up more time for educators to directly interact with their students and spend more time with them rather than worrying about the next test or assignment to give out.

Study Guide – Sophie McGee

Study Guide is an AI tool that would aid students in creating study guides for upcoming exams and quizzes. McGee’s creation has its own database of literature and expansive knowledge of topics, such as human biology or European history. One would hypothetically type in chapters from a specific textbook or list a specific topic, and Study Guide would curate the ideal document of concept maps and questions for that topic.

Sophomore exercise science major Sophie MacGee, shared that her inspiration for Study Guide stems from her own experiences with organizing a mass amount of information.

“I just took a history exam. It would have been so nice to have a study guide for all 20 chapters that condenses it all down,” MacGee said. “It’s so hard to retain the most important information.”

TutorBot – Dani Colemberg

Through facial and voice recognition, Dani Colemberg’s TutorBot would create a database for language teachers to track their student’s progress and inquiries. After school or during brief intermissions, students would practice their language with Tutorbot and ask questions about the language to Tutorbot. During the sessions, Tutorbot collects information about which strategies and concepts of the language that each student struggles with and feeds back this information to educators.

The junior interdisciplinary studies major shared what inspired him in dreaming up this creation.

“After Covid happened, it made me more introverted than I was,” Colemberg said. “So whenever we had to get back into civilization and talk to people, it was like, ‘okay, I don’t really want to ask the teacher for help with this.’ I go to a teacher, forget what I was asking and leave still not getting what I needed.”

Colemberg further emphasizes the way that Tutorbot could change the way that students interact with their educators in a way that benefits their progress as a student.

“This way, the teacher can approach the student afterwards and say, ‘I see that you’re needing help with this but you didn’t have to come to me directly.’ It makes it way less intimidating,” Colemberg said.

PhotoLocator – Haley Chiles

Proposed by junior art major Haley Chiles, PhotoLocator is an AI tool that generates nearby locations that are optimal for photography. The user would feed in terms, such as, “leaves” or “graffiti,” and PhotoLocator would provide locations in order of proximity as well as provide safety precautions for each spot. PhotoLocator would change the way that photographers connect with the world around them.

Therapeutic AI – Hyllore Imeri

While some Ole Miss students converse about what AI could do for the community, pharmacy administration graduate student Hyllore Imeri is taking the future of AI into her own hands. Imeri is using machine learning to build predictive models that predict if patients with specific chronic conditions should be initiated into therapy for her dissertation. Imeri’s developed algorithms could be used as a clinical support decision, especially in the gastrointestinal field.

Imeri shares that when working with chronic conditions, time is the largest constraint.

“For most of the patients, there is a limited time window when your therapy will work best,” Imeri said.

Imeri’s primary focus is finding the right patients for the right therapy at the right time.

AI has not only reached creative industries, it has touched young minds and inspired creativity and rejuvenated hope for the future of the community.