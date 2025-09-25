The University of Mississippi intends to use funds from the Student Activity Fee (SAF) to provide more university-sponsored events, rather than distributing these funds directly to registered student organizations (RSOs) as it has in the past.

The announcement, which was sent to RSO student leaders via email, was made on Thursday by Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead and Director of the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union and Interim Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Bradley Baker.

This decision comes after an Aug. 28 announcement from Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Noel Wilkin, which halted the distribution of SAF funds to registered student organizations in response to Mississippi House Bill 1193. HB 1193 prohibits diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices in public schools.

Under the new plan, the university will use SAF funds to host events with the intention of providing consistent funding for student events.

“The university remains committed to offering a robust slate of student activities this academic year,” UM Director of News and Media Relations Jacob Batte said. “In consultation with student leaders, the university has adopted a new model for student activity fees that shifts to university-sponsored programming. This change will ensure a full calendar of student events without interruption, regardless of the outcome of the ongoing legal challenge to HB 1193.”

A preliminary injunction was issued in August by U.S. Judge U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate preventing the law’s enforcement against public school and college educators and students challenging its constitutionality.

Mead and Baker’s announcement provided further clarification.

“The creation of this new process for this school year means that student programming will be predictable and can be held without interruption regardless of whether the law is held constitutional or not,” Mead and Baker’s announcement said. “It is important to note that student organizations remain free to plan their own programming using privately raised funds.”

The announcement also emphasized the university’s desire for student input for these events.

“We appreciate your patience as we worked to uphold the university’s commitment to supporting many successful events and reaching all members of the student body,” the announcement said. “We will be sharing this information through the ForUM to general RSOs and their advisors, as well as sharing information to the broader student body. We look forward to your suggestions for events that reach all members of our student body.”

The university also has a system in place to receive student suggestions.

“The university has established a suggestion form for student input and ideas for future programming to ensure offerings reflect the interests of the student body,” Batte said.

