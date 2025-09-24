After successful non-conference play, with an 8-3 record, Ole Miss Volleyball looks to shine in SEC play.

The Lady Rebels opened their season with the Georgia Tech Classic in late August, going 2-1 during that weekend. The following week, the Lady Rebels competed in the SDSU Invitational, losing to South Dakota State 3-1 and beating Wyoming 3-1. The Showdown at the Net took place against Miami on Sept. 10. The Rebels fought hard but fell to the Hurricanes in a 3-2 loss.

In their return to Oxford, the Lady Rebels came out firing in their home opener against Louisiana and won 3-0. The following week, they played Memphis in Oxford and swept the Tigers.

To close out non-conference play, the Lady Rebels competed in the Red Raider Classic. On Sept. 19, Ole Miss swept Incarnate Word, and that same day, it defeated Texas Tech 3-1. Head coach Bre Henry and her Lady Rebels closed out the tournament with a 3-0 victory over UAlbany.

Throughout the Red Raider Classic, multiple players hit career highs. Junior Gabi Placide launched 27 kills in a single game, and senior Tessa Jones and freshman Keirstyn Carlton reached career highs of 10 and seven blocks, respectively.

During non-conference play, several players stood out. Placide led the team in kills with 194 (4.73 kills per set) and has swung consistently at the net. She is trailed by senior Shayla Meyer, who has 93 kills (2.33 kills per set).

Junior setter Mokihana Tufono has been the glue on offense with 435 assists, 23 kills and nine aces. She has shown versatility on both sides of the floor.

Defensively, senior Cammy Neisen has held down the back row with a team-high 175 digs. Neisen has been crucial in keeping rallies alive and maintaining serve-receive control.

With conference play on the horizon, Henry emphasized the importance of keeping practice intense to simulate SEC competition.

“The one thing that we are realizing is how important it is to up the level in our gym during practices,” Henry said. “We have to put up great blocks, have really good serves and have better defense so that when we get to conference games, there is an extra caliber of athletes, (and) we need to be used to that caliber every day in our gym.”

Henry recognized her team’s potential but acknowledged there is still work to do.

“We really need to get our offense going because we are passing really well, but defensively, we are probably the weakest we have been in a while,” Henry said. “We need to focus on both sides of the ball, but ultimately we need to be able to score points.”

The Rebels average about 13 kills per set with a team hitting percentage of .241. While the defense has shown some power, Henry knows that SEC competition demands more consistency and drive. The blocking unit, led by Carlton and Jones, must prepare to withstand some of the best hitters in the conference.

“We’ve seen growth every week,” Henry said. “Now it is about taking that growth to the next level.”

