University of Mississippi Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Charlotte Pegues is retiring, according to a statement released by Provost Noel Wilkin today.

Wilkin said that the university hopes to fill the position by the beginning of the next academic year.

“Dr. Charlotte Pegues, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, has announced that after 32 years of service, she is retiring from the University of Mississippi,” Wilkin said in today’s statement. “In order to fill this vital leadership position in student affairs, the university will launch a national search for the position. I hope to identify a new leader before the start of the next academic year.”

Pegues was placed on leave from the university in 2024 after being indicted in Lafayette County on felony charges of animal cruelty on Sept. 9, 2024. Pegues was released on a $75,000 bond. Terry Pegues, Charlotte Pegues’ husband, was arrested on animal cruelty charges in August 2024.

“The university is aware of the indictment and the employee has been placed on leave. The alleged charges did not result from any actions taken at or for the university, and the university is not among the parties involved in the investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department,” University of Mississippi Director of News and Media Relations Jacob Batte said in a Sept. 9, 2024, email to The Daily Mississippian.

Wilkin also outlined how operations that fall under the Division of Student Affairs will proceed in the absence of a vice chancellor.

“Until the search is complete and the position is filled, the Department of Student Housing and University Police Department will continue to report to the Department of Administration and Finance, and all other areas of Student Affairs will continue to report to the Office of the Provost,” Wilkin said in the statement released today.