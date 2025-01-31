The Lady Rebels defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 63-58 on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Ole Miss bounced back after taking a close loss the previous game to Texas. The Lady Rebels move to 14-6 on the season and 5-3 in SEC play.

Georgia took a one-point lead going into the second quarter; however, after that, it was all Ole Miss. A 22-point second quarter helped the Lady Rebels gain a comfortable lead going into halftime.

Madison Scott led the way for Ole Miss, scoring 19 points. She added eight rebounds and five assists.

The Lady Rebels out-rebounded Georgia 40 to 22 in an impressive performance. Starr Jacobs had eight rebounds as well.

Christeen Iwuala significantly helped the Lady Rebels in the win with seven points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Lady Rebels went 23 for 28 at the free throw line, which was a massive swing in this game. Kennedy Todd-Williams made six of them. She had an impressive 15 points while also tallying nine points from deep.

The teams combined for 31 turnovers, with the Lady Rebels having 15 and the Bulldogs 16. It was a sloppy game from both sides.

Ole Miss now faces three straight ranked opponents in a row (Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Kentucky), so this was a much needed win.

Ole Miss will face No. 23 Vanderbilt in Nashville on Sunday, February 2.