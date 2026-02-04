The Ole Miss Golf teams have put together two excellent seasons in a row, marking personal and team bests. The men’s team achieved its first No. 1 national ranking in the fall of 2024 and has maintained strong play over the past year.

This year, the Rebels are working to bring home a national championship, coming up short in recent years. Here is a preview of the Rebels’ spring season, featuring new and familiar courses that challenge and complement their play.

Women’s Golf

The Lady Rebels currently sit at No. 14 in Clippd rankings after a brief fall season. This included two first-place finishes and two additional top five placements, paving the way for their season towards a championship.

Puerto Rico Classic — Feb. 1-3

To kick off the spring season, the Lady Rebels will compete in the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. Competition begins Feb. 1 at 7:30 a.m.

The Rebels are no strangers to the Grand Reserve Golf Club. Their third consecutive year competing at the course comes with high expectations. In the 2022-23 season, they finished No. 12 of 15, but in 2023-24, they improved significantly, finishing tied for second.

Sophie Linder, Nicole Gal and Filippa Sundquist will return to the course to compete against their impressive scores from last year. Linder marked one under while Gal and Sundquist both hit even pars.

Moon Golf Invitational — Feb. 15-17

The Moon Golf Invitational will be the Rebels’ second competition of the spring season. They will travel to Melbourne, Fla., to play at Suntree Country Club’s challenge course, designed by Arnold Palmer, a world-renowned golfer.

The ninth annual competition, hosted by the Louisville Cardinals, will feature the Rebels for the third consecutive year. In 2025, the Rebels finished fifth with exceptional play from Gal.

Darius Rucker Invitational — Mar. 2-4



The Lady Rebels will begin a busy month of play at the Darius Rucker Invitational in Hilton Head, S.C., at Long Cove Golf Club, with two days of competition.

This competition dates back to 2012, though this is the first year Ole Miss will participate, facing nine other SEC teams. This challenging course will put the Rebels to the test; however, it will be the start of many opportunities this season to show their skill against top competition.

Old Barnwell Derby Match Play — Mar. 16-17

The Rebels will return to South Carolina the following week for two days of play in the Old Barnwell Derby Match Play. Ole Miss has competed in this match play before, with mixed results.

Clemson Invitational — Mar. 27-29

Concluding their March schedule, the Rebels will return to South Carolina for the third time to compete in the Clemson Invitational at The Reserve at Lake Keowee.

This invitational always precedes the SEC Championship, giving the Rebels an ideal opportunity to compete against conference foes.

SEC Championship — Apr. 17-21

The annual Southeastern Conference Championship will be held at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. This competition features 54-hole play and will reward an individual championship as well as lead four teams to advance to match play.

NCAA Regionals — May 11-May 13

The Rebels will reach their final competition at the NCAA Regionals. The location will be determined at a later date. The top teams from each region will advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif., from May 22-27.

Men’s Golf

The No. 8 Rebels, with three top three finishes in their final competitions, had a strong fall season. The team will return with a mix of familiar and new tournaments, aiming to surpass last year’s performance without star golfer Michael La Sasso.

Thomas Sharkey Individual — Jan. 31-Feb. 1

The Ole Miss Rebels will begin their spring season at the Thomas Sharkey Individual in Statesboro, Ga. The Georgia Southern University Golf Course honors the Eagles’ former golfer, Thomas Sharkey, who passed away in a house fire in 2011.

This is the Rebels’ second appearance at this course. Last year, Collins Trolio finished No. 4, while former Rebel Davis Gochenouer tied for No. 39.

Watersound Invitational — Feb. 16-18

The Watersound Invitational will be the first three-day competition at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Inlet Beach, Fla.

The 18-hole course features five par-4 holes, two par-3 holes and two par 5 holes on the front nine, with more difficult holes on the back nine.

Cabo Collegiate — March 1-3

The Cabo Collegiate is not a new tournament for the Rebels. Ole Miss has competed here since before it became a three-day event in 2021. It is held in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Last year, the Rebels started strong, finishing day one in fourth place, but their performance declined, resulting in a No. 13 finish.

The course was partially designed by PGA champion Fred Couples. The 18-hole layout features natural bunkers, challenging hills and panoramic views.

Pauma Valley Invitational — March 16-18

The Rebels will compete in the Pauma Valley Invitational at Pauma Valley Country Club in Pauma Valley, Calif. Last season, Ole Miss finished sixth out of 15 teams. Cameron Tankersley led the Rebels in last year’s invitational and will seek to guide them again this season.

Memphis Intercollegiate Invitational — March 30-31

For the first time, the Rebels will play a close-to-home invitational, only an hour and a half from Oxford. This Memphis competition will be held at the Colonial Country Club in Memphis. This is the first time the tournament has been held in over 10 years.

Mason Rudolph Intercollegiate — April 3-5

The Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tenn., will test the Rebels yet again with a par-72 and par-71 course.

Ole Miss has placed second the last two years in the Mason Rudolph Intercollegiate, with five Rebels in the top 15 in 2024.

Mossy Oak Invitational — April 13-14

The in-state competition against Mississippi State will be held in West Point, Miss., at the Mossy Oak Golf Club. This competition will complete the year’s regular season. The Rebels did not compete in this competition last year.

SEC Championships — April 22-26

This marks the 25th year the SEC Championship will be held at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga. This annual competition will be the eighth consecutive year featuring stroke and match play. Ole Miss has never won an SEC Championship but looks to bring the trophy home in 2026.

NCAA Regionals — May 18-May 20

The NCAA Regionals location is to be determined. At each regional location, the top five teams and top individuals from each region will advance to the championship.

The championship will be held from May 29-June 3 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Last year, the Rebels completed the regionals in second place which secured their place in the championships. After four rounds of play, the Rebels ended the championship in eighth place with excellent play from LaSasso, who claimed Ole Miss golf’s second ever individual championship.

