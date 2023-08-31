Lane Kiffin made a splash in the coaching market by bringing in former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. It was a much-needed adjustment considering the criticism Ole Miss got last season for running a three-man front, which was a big reason the defense struggled. Fans hope that Golding will change that, and there is certainly plenty of reason to believe it.

With Golding leading the Crimson Tide defense from 2018 until this past season, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times. Bama’s defense last season ranked ninth in scoring defense and 13th in total defense, allowing just 18.2 points per game and 318.2 yards per game.

The 2022 Ole Miss defense ranked 57th in FBS allowing 25.5 points per game, while also surrendering more than 380 yards per game last season. Those numbers are not great by any metric, but things could have been worse.

This is not to say the Rebels did not need to hire Golding, but he is walking into a better situation than people realize. He is a great defensive mind taking over an average defense with a lot of potential, which is a formula for top-25 upside.

Ole Miss is bringing back the core defensive line. Senior DE Jared Ivy, Oxford native J.J Pegues at defensive tackle, senior transfer DT Joshua Harris and senior DE Cedric Johnson headline an elite group of defenders Goldin has at his disposal.

The defense also brought in a few transfers that should help fill spots and add more depth. This list includes senior LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and senior safety transfers John Saunders Jr., Zamari Walton, Daijahn Anthony, DeShawn Gaddie Jr. and Teja Young.

During the offseason, Ole Miss recruited 32 defensive newcomers, a lot of whom are upperclassmen. Out of that transfer class came 14 new defensive backs.

Getting an experienced defense should make for a smooth transition into the new system Golding is installing.

The defense, at least on paper, has improved and has refueled its edges with new veteran players.

It may be a stretch since this is a new system that Golding is implementing, but considering that a lot of experienced players have been bought in, and the fact that Golding’s reputation speaks for itself, Ole Miss fans should have high expectations for the defense in 2023.