Tennessee @ Georgia: (27-25 Tennessee wins) (Delaney Smith)

Another week, another college football game, another highly anticipated SEC matchup.

The Tennesssee Volunteers take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., with the Bulldogs season on the line.

In Week 11, the Volunteers took on Mississippi State, a team that has not had the best season. Tennessee came out on top with a 33-14 win. Running back Dylan Sampson rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in the win. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns connecting with wide receivers Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Squirrel White.

Iamaleava exited the game with an upper body injury. Coach Josh Huepel said, “We anticipate having Nico ready for next week. Precautionary deal. We expect him to be ready to roll.” Volunteer fans have high hopes.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs entered Oxford, Miss., with one loss and left with two. Quarterback Carson Beck continues to struggle as he leads the SEC in interceptions and threw another one against Ole Miss. Running Back Nate Frazier tallied Georgia’s only touchdown in the first quarter of the game.

Even though Georgia is hosting this game, Beck does not look good, and the Georgia defense could not stop the Rebels last week. Iamaleava should be good to go, and the Volunteer offense has been playing well. Tennessee will end the Bulldogs hopes of the 12-team playoffs.

Mizzou @ South Carolina: (31-17 South Carolina wins) (Tanner Shapiro)

South Carolina and Missouri are two teams that desperately need more wins to try and get into the playoff picture.

South Carolina’s quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been inconsistent but recently has been catching fire throwing for five touchdowns in three games with no interceptions.

Mizzou’s quarterback Brady Cook’s status remains questionable for this game, which would be a huge loss to the tigers. Star receiver Luther Burden III has been quiet so far this season as he is not in the Top 10 in receiving yards in the SEC.

Star EDGE Dylan Stewart has been giving offensive lines trouble this season. The Gamecocks have one of the best front seven groups in all of college football.

This game will come down to quarterback play and the Gamecocks have the advantage in this one.

LSU @ Florida: (24-21 Florida wins) (Luke Dunavant)

After a humiliating 42-13 loss at home against Alabama, the Tigers will now head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators.

The LSU offense has been hit or miss this season with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier throwing for 2,866 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Tigers’ best offensive player has been wide receiver Kyren Lacy, with 697 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Tigers defense has been incredible, with the exception of the Alabama game, as they have 28 sacks but only four interceptions. The best defensive player has been linebacker Whit Weeks with 89 tackles, two-and-a-half sacks and an interception.

The Gators have had an up-and-down season. After almost beating Georgia the week prior, they got demolished by Texas 49-17. True freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who was hurt last week, should be good to go and he leads the way with 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. The Gators’ best skill player has been running back Jadan Baugh, who has 411 yards and six touchdowns to his name.

The Florida defense as a whole has 20 sacks and nine interceptions. EDGE rusher Tyreak Sapp leads the way with 27 tackles and three-and-a-half sacks. Defensive back Devin Moore leads the way with three interceptions.

While Florida is clearly the underdog, the Swamp is one of the hardest places to play in the SEC. Lagway, if healthy, should be able to take advantage of the Tiger defense much like Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe did this past week.

Texas @ Arkansas: (45-21 Texas wins) (Dylan Liggett)

Texas is currently ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll with a single loss to Georgia. They have one of the most elite quarterbacks in the country in Quinn Ewers—who will most certainly be playing on Sundays next season—and one of the most talented running back rooms in the nation. Alongside a strong passing and rushing game, the Longhorns have an elite tight-end in Gunnar Helm and three of the most potent wide receivers in college football.

The Longhorns look perfectly poised to make a run in the college football playoffs and maybe even make an appearance in the national championship game in Atlanta. For those who know football, their game against Arkansas this Saturday will be anything but easy.

In Arkansas’s blowout loss to Ole Miss, we saw the two players most instrumental in their team’s success this season go out with injuries, their quarterback Taylen Green and running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, and both are questionable going into the game against Texas.

If the Razorbacks can get those two players healthy, and if their defense can bounce back from the total rout they suffered against Ole Miss and return to the defense that beat Tennessee, they might just stand a chance. However, this is not a movie and this match up seems pretty one sided.

Texas will be expecting a tough game against an SEC opponent and will come prepared. expect a beat down and the Longhorns to find themselves at 9-1 for the second time in two years.

Clemson @ Pitt: (28-17 Clemson wins) (Wilson Engeriser)

Clemson and Pitt may be one of the deciding games for the rest of the year for the ACC. The Tigers are currently second in the conference with Pitt not far behind at fifth.

Clemson has been looking to reclaim their former glory of competing for national championships and running the ACC every year. However, due to head Coach Dabo Swinney’s interesting philosophy to almost exclusively recruit high school players with no transfers, it has been a difficult task keeping up.

Pitt started off the season with seven straight wins, but has fallen twice against SMU and Virginia. They have a tough rest of the season, as they play both Clemson and Louisville, but finish against a weaker Boston College team.

Clemson should be able to handle the Panthers, but considering that they are both close within the standings, both teams will be fighting for their chance at the ACC title game and the playoffs.

UCLA @ Washington: (24-21 Washington wins) (Lily Green)

In their first year in the Big Ten after leaving the Pac-12, the UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies have struggled offensively throughout the season. The Bruins have managed to score over 30 points in only one game, while the Huskies have in two games.

sitting with a 4-5 overall record, UCLA looks to seek another win to keep its bowl appearance chances alive. Quarterback Ethan Garbers has 1,906 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

On the other side, Washington sits in a similar position as UCLA as they sit at 5-5, only one more win than the Bruins. Despite this, quarterback Will Rogers has better stats with 2,343 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Huskies look to seek their sixth win of the season, which would make them bowl eligible, and the Bruins will look to secure their fifth win and fourth conference win.