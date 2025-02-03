The Lyric Oxford announced that Julien Baker & Torres will be performing on Tuesday, April 29.

The indie Americana duo’s first album, “Send a Prayer My Way,” is set to be released ahead of the Lyric performance on April 18.

Baker is best known for her involvement in the band Boygenius. Baker is a Memphis native and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. She has received six Grammy nominations and three Grammy wins as a part of American band Boygenius.

Torres, also known as Mackenzie Scott, was raised in Macon, Ga., and is a Belmont University graduate. Her sixth solo album, “What an Enormous Room,” was released Jan. 26, 2024.

Artist and Spotify pre-sales start Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. CST, and the Lyric presale is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. CST. Public ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.