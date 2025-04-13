No. 6 Ole Miss fell to No. 5 Tennessee at Swayze Field in a weekend series April 11–13. The team split the first two games before Tennessee took the rubber match on Sunday.

Game one (lost 3-2)

Despite a gutsy relief performance from Mason Morris, Ole Miss came up short and fell 3-2 in the first game of the series Friday night.

Tennessee scratched across two early runs in the second inning off Rebel pitcher Hunter Elliott, and capitalized on a pair of walks and a two-run double down the left field line from Manny Marin.

The Volunteers added what proved to be the difference in the fifth, when Dean Curley scored on a groundout after a leadoff walk and a double pushed him to third, putting Tennessee up 3-0.

Elliott battled through four innings before Morris took over in the fifth and silenced the Tennessee bats. The junior right-hander allowed just three hits and no runs over five innings, striking out eight and keeping Ole Miss within scoring distance.

The Rebels’ offense struggled to find momentum early, but Fawley provided a much-needed spark in the fifth. After a walk from Hayden Federico, Fawley launched a two-run blast over the left field wall to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Ole Miss had opportunities late, putting runners on first and second in the ninth after walks to Ryan Moerman and Will Furniss. However, the Rebels were unable to capitalize, as Federico’s flyout to right ended the game.

Offensively, Ole Miss was held to just three hits—two from Fawley and one from leadoff hitter Luke Hill. Tennessee’s pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts on the night.

Game Two (won 8-5)

Behind a fast start at the plate, Ole Miss held off a hard-hitting Tennessee squad for an 8-5 win on Saturday to even the series.

The Rebels wasted no time responding after Tennessee struck first with a solo home run in the top of the first. In the bottom half, Hill walked, stole second and came around to score on a groundout by Furniss. RBIs from Moerman and Federico capped off a three-run frame to quickly flip the script.

After Tennessee pulled within one in the second on a solo shot of their own, Ole Miss answered right back in the bottom half with a blast from Fawley, extending the lead to 4-2.

The Rebels kept up the pressure on the bases, stealing six total bags—including a daring swipe of home by Federico in the fourth. Hill added a solo homer in the fifth, pushing the lead to 6-2.

Tennessee made it interesting in the sixth with a two-run shot from Dalton Bargo, cutting the deficit to 6-4, but Ole Miss responded again. In the bottom of the inning, Fawley singled home another run and Isaac Humphrey followed with an RBI single to stretch the lead back to 8-4.

The Volunteers scratched one more across in the seventh, but the Ole Miss bullpen held firm. Connor Spencer closed it out in the ninth to earn the save.

Game Three (lost 10-8)

Despite a strong offensive push, Ole Miss could not get the series win on Sunday, falling 10-8 to Tennessee in the series finale at Swayze Field.

The Volunteers struck first in the opening frame with a sacrifice fly from Bargo, but the Rebels quickly answered. In the second, Fawley crushed a two-run homer to left center, scoring Moerman and giving Ole Miss a 2-1 lead.

After Tennessee tied it with a solo shot in the third, Furniss delivered an RBI single up the middle to put the Rebels back in front, 3-2.

Tennessee responded with a five-run sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Cannon Peebles, a pair of RBI singles and a wild pitch that allowed another run to score, making it 7-3.

But Ole Miss was not done. In the bottom half, Judd Utermark roped an RBI double down the left field line, Federico followed with an RBI single, and Hill added another run on a fielder’s choice to cut the deficit to 7-6.

Rebel reliever Gunnar Dennis worked a clean top of the seventh, and Ole Miss tied the game in the bottom half. Utermark lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Moerman and even the score at seven.

In the bottom of the eighth, Isaac Humphrey reached on a throwing error that moved Hill to third. Moments later, Hill came home on a wild pitch, giving Ole Miss an 8-7 lead.

Tennessee answered right back in the ninth. Reese Chapman launched a two-run home run to left center, and Hunter Ensley followed with an RBI single to push the Volunteers ahead 10-8. The Rebels were unable to rally in the bottom of the ninth, dropping the finale in a hard-fought battle.

Who’s next?

Ole Miss will host Little Rock at Swayze Field on Tuesday, April 15. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

