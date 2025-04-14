In collaboration with the Rebel Philosophers’ Society, Ask a Philosopher is a new column where you present a dilemma, and the society’s members offer you a philosophical take. Each response is attributed to the philosopher or concept that inspired it.

Question: I find it hard to not be focused on the future or where I wish I was.

Response one: Jean-Paul Sartre

It sounds like you’re grappling with a common human experience — the pull of the future or a desired state, which can make it difficult to fully engage with the present. Several philosophers emphasize the importance of focusing on the present moment as an antidote to dwelling on the future.

Instead of just wishing for a different future, take concrete steps in the present to move towards your goals. As Sartre stated, “possibilities only become actualities through action.”

Focusing on actionable steps can make you feel more in control and engaged with the present, as you are actively shaping your future. Avoid procrastination or indecision that can result from a focus on an uncertain future.

If your focus on a different future stems from dissatisfaction with the present, try to reframe your thoughts. Recognize that the present is the imperfect road that has brought you to where you are, and there is still potential for growth. Instead of solely focusing on what you lack or where you wish you were, take time to appreciate the opportunities and positive aspects of your current situation.

Training the mind to be present is key. Ask yourself questions about the present moment to gently guide your mind back: What is missing from this moment? What is unpleasant about today? What would I like to change? Be kind to yourself and remember that shifting your focus takes practice and patience.

Response two: The eudaimoptimist

Many ancient philosophers were concerned with eudaimonia, the Ancient Greek term for “happiness” or “living well.” They wanted to know what eudaimonia consisted of and how to achieve it.

It was considered to be the “end” or purpose of human existence—definitely a future-oriented sort of view. What I love most about it is that eudaimonia is generally conceived as an internal state. External factors, like leisure, friendship, wealth, pain and pleasure, still matter, but ultimately, eudaimonia is an experience determined by our own mindset and character.

For Aristotle, eudaimonia is an activity of the soul in accordance with perfect virtue. For the Stoics, it lies in a sort of internal tranquility or completeness. For the Epicureans, who are generally considered a hedonist (pleasure-based) school of thought, an essential factor was the absence of anxiety.

Altogether, they create a picture of a “good life” within our control. What matters is not what happens to us but how we receive and react to it. The perfectly virtuous man, according to the Stoics, was famously said to be happy “even on the rack.” While that seems a tad unrealistic, it does reinforce that even if our circumstances are not ideal — we were rejected for that internship, we lost that job, we failed that test, or we struggle to make ends meet — we can find happiness within ourselves in the way we act and the way we think.

