Registered student organization leaders and advisers received an email on April 9 from the ASB Treasury Department stating it will not fulfill additional Student Activity Fee (SAF) funding requests for the rest of the semester.

“The ASB Treasury has received a substantial volume of funding requests for the 2024-25 academic year for the Student Activity Fee. After reviewing and allocating funds to the requests submitted so far, we have reached the maximum budget available for this semester,” the email read. “As a result, we are unable to accept any additional funding requests for review at this time. We encourage you to plan ahead and submit any future requests during the next funding cycle when new resources are available in fall 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The Daily Mississippian reached out to the treasury for comment but did not receive a response prior to publication.

The SAF contributes to student programming throughout the academic year and is calculated at $2 per credit hour, according to the University of Mississippi’s website. The $2 per credit hour calculation for the SAF began in 2022. Prior to that time, the fee was a flat $5 per student.

Registered student organizations may apply for up to $6,000 dollars of funding each semester, according to the ASB website. There are also funds available for large scale programming and events that cater to the entire UM community.

