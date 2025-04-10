The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels extended their winning streak with a seven-inning midweek victory over Alcorn State on Wednesday securing a 29-1 win at home.

The Rebels are riding a wave of momentum from their three game win streak, following their series win over Florida last weekend and a 10-0 win against Memphis on Tuesday. Entering Wednesday’s game, the Braves aimed to break a 12-game losing streak.

Cade Townsend took the mound as the starting pitcher for the Rebels. Allowing no hits and keeping the board clean in the opening inning.

Offensively, Luke Hill set the tone for Ole Miss, reaching base and advancing on a double by Judd Utermark. Hill later crossed home plate on a double from Isaac Humphrey, giving the Rebels an early 1-0 lead.

With the Braves’ lacking defense and the Rebels’ soaring offense, Ole Miss was able to secure a significant 6-0 lead, signaling the rest of the game.

Townsend stayed consistent on the mound, striking out the first three Alcorn State batters and minimizing Ole Miss’ time on the field.

Hunter Bell took the mound for the Braves, briefly slowing down the Rebels’ scoring. However, with Ole Miss’s fiery offense, Hill was able to steal his way home with Utermark and Ryan Moerman hits.

With one out remaining, Hayden Konkler replaced Bell for Alcorn. Nevertheless, the Rebels’ offensive surge continued as Campbell Smithwick hit back-to-back doubles and brought the score to 8-0.

Utermark delivered the first home run of the game in the third, launching a two-run shot to deepen the Rebels’ lead and push the score to 11-0. Shortly after, Luke Cheng contributed with his third home run of the season. Humphrey followed with a home run, furthering the gap and bringing the score to 17-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, third baseman Cheng appeared to suffer an upper-body injury while attempting to catch a left-field drive and was taken off the field. The Rebels adjusted by bringing in Hayden Federico.

Jackson Miller recorded his first hit of his collegiate career. Ethan Surowiec added to the night by launching his first career home run.

Ole Miss also set a new program record for RBIs in a single game, surpassing the previous record of 25 set against High Point in the 2024 season.

In the seventh inning, Cole Ketchum took the mound, aiming for the possibility of a shutout. However, the Braves broke through and scored their only run, ending the game 29-1.

This victory for the Rebels broke the program’s historic 28-run performance from 1989.

Who’s next?

The Ole Miss Rebels will host No. 5 Tennessee in a three game series, with first pitch set for Friday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

