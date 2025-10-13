A variety of popular books are set in the cozy fall months, ranging in genres from romance to fantasy. Here are five cozy autumn reads for this well-loved season:

“The Pumpkin Spice Cafe” by Laurie Gilmore (Romance)

Luarie Gilmore’s “The Pumpkin Spice Cafe” immediately puts you into the fall mood. The novel, reminiscent of the “Gilmore Girls” television series, reminds readers of the signature pumpkins and comfort of the season. This book is the first of six in the Dream Harbor series.

The Pumpkin Spice Cafe is a small-town romance about a girl named Jeanie, whose aunt gives her ownership of the cafe in the town of Dream Harbor. In the midst of personal change, Jeanie jumps on the opportunity to have a fresh start from her dull nine-to-five.

Logan, the lead male character, is a local farmer who prefers to keep to himself. After Jeanie’s arrival, Logan’s routine comes to an abrupt change as he finds himself drawn to the new upbeat girl in town.

The classic grumpy-and-sunshine character pairing and small-town romance creates a perfect fit to start your fall reading. Cozy up with a blanket, coffee and this novel to kick off the cool fall weather.

This novel sits second to last in the “Dream Harbor” series at 3.37/5 stars on Goodreads.

“Fall I Want” by Lyra Parish (Romance)

“Fall I Want” by Lyra Parish is a feel-good romantic comedy embodying the well-loved trope of “he fell first and fell harder.” The book is the first of the “Cozy Creek Collection” series.

The fittingly named main female character, Autumn, is a brokenhearted billionaire who visits Cozy Creek to escape her pain. Her initial experiences with love interest Zane are not stellar, but the two characters find themselves quickly going from strangers to flirty friends.

When Autumn’s ex-boyfriend returns, Zane swiftly comes to save the day, pretending to be her boyfriend. He takes her by surprise with the impression of how good of a boyfriend he is capable of being. As her ex-lover tries to crawl back into her life, Autumn realizes there is only one man she wants.

For Zane, everything changes for the better the second he sees her. As fall begins and leaves transform in Cozy Creek, their playful relationship becomes much harder to control.

This cozy Halloween and fake-dating contemporary romance is perfect to get you out of a mid-semester reading slump.

The book holds 3.55/5 stars on Goodreads.

“Wuthering Heights” by Emily Brontë (Classic)

Emily Brontë’s one and only novel, “Wuthering Heights,” is set in a bleak English countryside, providing a dark, romantic atmosphere. This novel is a perfect fall read, not only bringing readers into the season but also the classic English dark atmosphere.

Catherine, the main character, is involved in a destructive relationship with Heathcliff, who was adopted by her family. She experiences loss of love due to social differences, creating an emotional plot of cruelty and redemption.

The symbolism of change and decline is often associated with the fall season. The classic novel explores changes through destruction, loss and failing relationships, following the season’s fading of warmth and brightness.

Catherine’s ghostly presence and the novel’s dark romanticism create an ideal setting of haunting and supernatural elements.

Despite being known as a classic, well-renowned story, this novel sits at 3.9/5 stars on Goodreads.

“The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern (Fantasy, Historical Fiction)

In Erin Morgenstern’s “The Night Circus,” Le Cirque des Rêves is a one-night-only circus that arrives with no warning. The black-and-white-striped tent is full of unique and breathtaking shows.

Fierce competition between two magicians who have been trained since childhood dwells behind the curtain. Unknown to them, this is a game where only one will be left standing, and the circus is only the stage for the battle of imagination.

Magicians Celia and Marco tumble into a romance — a magical and deep love that affects everything around them, as small as the brush of a finger. No matter the state of their romance, the show must go on.

The engaging and rich prose casts a warm glow, making it difficult for readers to put the book down. The suspense, romance and engaging plot evoke feelings of fall.

This novel sits at a solid 4/5 stars on Goodreads.

“The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” by Sangu Mandanna (Fantasy)

Sangu Mandanna’s “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” is an uplifting novel about the isolation of a witch faced with the opportunity to embrace a new, loving and quirky family.

Mika Moon has been forced to hide her magic for her whole life, especially as an orphan. She has one place where she can be her true self and not worry about rules: her Youtube account.

This book is set in a remote and mysterious “Nowhere House” in the middle of nowhere. Mika and three other witches are invited to learn how to control their magic. Mika begins to find her place and people, finding a sense of belonging for the first time in her life.

Not only does she have to face her own magic, but she also faces a person who comes knocking on the door and could ruin everything she has gained.

This witchy novel draws readers into an atmosphere of isolation and magic reminiscent of fall.

The book holds an impressive 4.05/5 stars on Goodreads.

