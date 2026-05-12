Ole Miss Softball will travel to Lubbock, Texas for their 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament Regional from May 15-17. Alongside the No. 6 seeded Rebels, No. 3 (No. 11 overall) Texas Tech will also host Boston University and Marist College. Ole Miss’ first game of the tournament will be broadcast on ESPNU on Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m.
The Rebels will play either Texas Tech or Marist on Saturday, May 16. If Ole Miss wins the regional, they face the winner of the Gainesville, Fla., regional, which includes No. 2 Florida, No. 7 Texas State, Georgia Tech and Florida A&M.
The Rebels went 34-24 (6-18 SEC) in the regular season and won two games in the SEC Tournament against South Carolina and Tennessee. The Raiders went 52-6 (21-3 Big 12). They made it to the Big 12 Championship as the No. 1 seed but lost to No. 6 Arizona State.
The Terriers were 16-2 in the Patriot League and won their eighth conference tournament trophy in 11 years earlier this month. Marist also won their conference championship (MAAC) and went 24-3 in conference play.