While many students were relaxing at home during winter break, the Rebels’ athletics grind never stopped.

Track

The track team was split up for their first meets this month, as the Rod McCravy Memorial Meet, hosted at Kentucky, and the Commodore Challenge, hosted at Vanderbilt, were both held Jan. 10-11. The men’s team took third place in Tennessee and the women’s team placed seventh in Kentucky.

Freshman Max Armstrong was first in the men’s 600 meters and Cade Flatt was fourth. The men’s team ended the weekend with eight top-five finishes across all competitions at Vanderbilt. Hannah Lelfield secured first place in the women’s 5000 meters. The women’s team only competed in three competitions in the Commodore Challenge.

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan led the Ole Miss men’s team at the Vanderbilt Invitational with wins in shot put and weight throw. Max Armstrong won the men’s 800 meters. Evan Thornton-Sherman and Gabe Scales finished third in the men’s 1000 meters and men’s mile. Full Rebel Men’s results are linked here.

Sophie Buaman took first place for the Rebels in the women’s mile. Dieusi Armand won the triple jump; she also finished second in long jump. Samara McConnell was runner up in pole vault. Full Rebel Women’s results are linked here.

The Ole Miss Track Team will close out the month with the Razorback Invitational hosted at Arkansas from Jan. 31-Feb. 1.

Men’s tennis

The Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams were also busy this month as the men’s team took on Eastern Kentucky on the Jan. 13. The Rebels easily took down the Colonels and started the season 2-0.

Men’s tennis took on Memphis and won a 4-3 thriller. The Rebels were down by two, but stormed back to take the win.

Men’s tennis takes on Tulane on Jan. 25, and Georgia Southern and South Alabama on Jan. 26.

Women’s tennis

The women’s tennis team picked up their first win of the season 4-2 over Memphis. Two days later they took a 4-1 victory against Arkansas State and swept Tennessee State 4-0.

Women’s tennis will head west to compete against Utah, Stanford and Memphis in Palo Alto, Calif., Jan 25-26.

Rifle

The final sport on the calendar is rifle, currently ranked No. 9 in the nation. The team travelled to Fairbanks, Alaska, to take on several ranked opponents. They dropped the opener to No. 2 Alaska Fairbanks by two points, but defeated No. 13 Akron and No. 16 Army.

The next day, they toppled Akron and Army by scoring 4,740 points. That was the second-highest mark in program history. They came four points shy of setting a new record mark.

The rifle team will finish the month taking on Memphis at home on Jan. 26.