Dana Millbank, a graduate of the Yale University political science program and a nationally syndicated op-ed columnist for for The Washington Post, spoke on “the topic “Can the Free Press Survive the Trump Era?” at the Jordan Center for Journalism Advocacy and Innovation symposium titled “Addressing the Impact of Social Media and AI on Democracy” on April 1 at the University of Mississippi. Milbank is the author of five books on politics; his latest is “Fools on the Hill: The Hooligans, Saboteurs, Conspiracy Theories and Dunces who Burned Down the House.”
Milbank joined covered the presidency of George W. Bush as a White House correspondent before starting his column in 2005. Before joining The Post, Milbank spent two years as a senior editor at the New Republic, where he covered the Clinton White House, and eight years as a reporter with the Wall Street Journal, where he covered Congress and was a London-based correspondent.
While at Ole Miss, Milbank spoke with journalism student William C. Traylor to discuss his concern for the current state of politics in America and express his gratitude for achieving his lifelong goal of becoming a political op-ed writer.