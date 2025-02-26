Universities across the country received a 14-day notice from Craig Trainor, the Department of Education’s acting assistant secretary for civil rights, giving them a deadline of Friday, Feb. 28, to take measures to assess institutional compliance with anti-discrimination requirements that are necessary to receive federal funding.

Trainer’s letter particularly focuses on the reevaluation of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, arguing that — while appearing to be inclusive — they lead to discriminatory practices that violate Title VI of the 1946 Civil Rights act, which prohibits discrimination in institutions that receive federal funding.

“Educational institutions have toxically indoctrinated students with the false premise that the United States is built upon ‘systemic and structural racism’ and advanced discriminatory policies and practices,” Trainor said. “Proponents of these discriminatory practices have attempted to further justify them — particularly during the last four years — under the banner of ‘diversity, equity and inclusion,’ smuggling racial stereotypes and explicit race consciousness into everyday training, programming and discipline.”

In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled to end race-based admissions at colleges and universities on the grounds that it violates Title VI of the 1946 Civil Rights Act. The letter reiterates that universities must comply with that decision, but also suggests that reassessment extends beyond admissions practices.

“Federal law thus prohibits covered entities from using race in decisions pertaining to admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies and all other aspects of student, academic and campus life,” the letter states.

Trainor outlined the following guidelines for universities to fall into compliance with the Department’s policy:

Align all policies and actions with existing civil rights law. Cease using indirect means to achieve race-based outcomes. Cease reliance on third party contractors, clearinghouses or aggregators attempting to bypass these prohibitions.

“Institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding,” Trainor said.

The University of Mississippi is currently evaluating the potential impact of the directive.

“The university is aware of the Department of Education’s recent ‘Dear Colleague’ letter and is reviewing how it may affect our campus,” Jacob Batte, director of news and media relations, said on Feb. 19, in an email to The Daily Mississippian.

The Daily Mississippian followed up with the university on Tuesday and Wednesday regarding an updated response to the Department of Education’s 14-day notice and is awaiting a response.

This letter follows initiatives at the federal and state level that seek to end DEI initiatives in educational institutions.

President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders that seek to end DEI initiatives at federal institutions. Two bills that would impact DEI programs at educational institutions in Mississippi are also making their way through the state legislature.

Several universities across the country had already responded to Trump’s executive orders prohibiting DEI programs, prior to receiving Trainer’s letter.

Some universities have moved to end courses, activities and student organizations that are related to DEI. Michigan State University suspended a Lunar New Year ceremony and the University of Akron cancelled a scheduled forum on race. The U.S. Military Academy at West Point ordered 12 student organizations to disband — including the National Society of Black Engineers Club, the Asian-Pacific Forum Club and the Vietnamese-American Cadet Association. The University of North Carolina removed DEI courses as a graduation requirement, as reported by the New York Times.

UM has many student organizations that are similar to those shuttered at West Point, including its own National Society of Black Engineers, the Korean Students Association and the Ole Miss Vietnamese-American Student Association.

The Daily Mississippian reached out to the Associated Student Body to inquire if there was information about whether or not reassessment would impact registered student organizations and Student Activities Fee (SAF) funding.

The SAF, which is managed by the ASB and funds many RSO activities, comes from tuition money paid to the university.

ASB Treasurer Elsa Allmendinger, a senior finance major, said ASB will continue to manage the SAF and that financial support for student groups remains unchanged at the current time.“The Treasury’s role is to allocate

Student Activities Fee funding to non-ASB student organizations. … ASB will continue to manage the allocation of these funds,” Allmendinger said.