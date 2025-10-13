The Division I Administrative Committee voted last Tuesday to move the winter transfer window to Jan. 2-16 for football. The new window was finalized at the conclusion of the committee’s meetings last Wednesday.

Two exceptions to the rule are also expected to be approved: Players will be allowed to transfer after a head coach is fired, and portal dates will be adjusted for transfers from teams who compete in the National Championship.

This comes after the NCAA eliminated the spring portal window on Sept. 17. Last year, players could transfer from Dec. 9-28 during the winter window and April 16-25 during the spring window.

Under the Jan. 2-16 proposed window, all players would be forced to wait until the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff to enter the transfer portal. Players participating in the CFP would have five days after their final postseason game to do so. The 2026 CFP Final is on Jan. 19, so players competing in the National Championship would have until Jan. 24 to enter the portal.

Players have two weeks to declare their intent to transfer, but there is no deadline on committing to their next school.

Additionally, the NCAA revised the 30-day transfer rule after a head coach is fired. Now, players will have only 15 days to enter the portal after a head coach is fired. That timetable starts five days after a new head coach is either hired or announced. Teams that have fired their head coach before this rule this season will be grandfathered in.

The one-window system will give teams only one period to add new players. ​Ole Miss has built a reputation for bolstering its rosters through the transfer portal. Key football contributors such as Trinidad Chambliss, Harrison Wallace III, Deuce Alexander and Kewan Lacy all joined the Rebels this past offseason as transfers.

The months of December and January remain two of the busiest and most important months for coaches. In those two months, teams must now balance the early signing period (for most high school recruits), postseason competition (if they qualify) and the portal window.

In 2022-23, the portal window was open for 60 days. The NCAA shrunk it to 45 days in the 2023-24 offseason, then decreased it to 30. Now, the NCAA has shrunk it to only 15 days.

While the length of the portal window is confirmed, the ordeal is not over. Student-athletes and lawyers, such as Tom Mars, are likely to take the decision to court.“Per source, experienced antitrust lawyers will be at the courthouse before the sun comes up when the DI Administrative Committee meets next to approve the new 15-day transfer portal window and have reportedly started shopping for bigger yachts,” Mars shared via X on Sept. 29.

