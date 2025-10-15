PinkPantheress released her second remix mixtape “Fancy Some More?” on Friday, and the mixtape features remixes of the nine tracks off of PinkPantheress’ mixtape “Fancy That,” which was released earlier this year and is shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize.

PinkPantheress recruited Kylie Minogue, Anitta, Kaytranada and SEVENTEEN, among others, to collaborate on the 22 tracks of “Fancy Some More?” The first half of the mixtape contains features from vocal artists, while the latter half contains traditional remixes done by various DJs.

Remix albums can be a hard territory for some artists to navigate, as you have to balance making a previously existing track sound familiar, yet innovative. In PinkPantheress’ case, her dance and electronic music is already full of deeply creative samples, making it prime real estate to manipulate.

The remix of “Illegal” by British DJ Nia Archives stays true to the original song but puts a faster, more danceable beat on the track. The addition of United Kingdom garage drums ties together the remix by putting a signature PinkPantheress touch on the track.

The “Stateside” remix with Swedish singer and rapper Bladee is a bright spot on the collection in terms of imagination. It takes on a much more hyperpop direction than the original rendition, reminiscent of an A.G. Cook track.

“Stars” with Yves, of the K-pop group LOONA, sees the song take on a softer side at first. Yves’ vocals float effortlessly over the more calm instrumental during the second verse of the remix, and the more dramatic beat returns for the ending of the song. However, the remix loses a little bit of the fun funkiness the original mix had.

The remix of “Noises” featuring JT, formerly of the City Girls, sees PinkPantheress even more fierce than the original rendition. JT’s verse fills in the previously bare middle of the song and backs up PinkPantheress’ unbothered attitude, as JT raps, “I’m with the baddies, you’re with the bums / Nothing equal ‘bout us, trick.”

By far, the best song on the project is the “Stateside” remix featuring Swedish pop star Zara Larsson. Coming off the heels of her bright summer-infused album “Midnight Sun” released in September, Larsson contributes her signature vocal flourishes and long runs to the remix.

The line “Who knew opening up would make me a headline?” seemingly references Larsson’s viral moments as an opening act for Tate McRae on her “Miss Possessive World Tour.” Also notably, the track uses a different backing instrumental that sounds more techy than the original, encapsulating the true goal of a remix: to breathe fresh new life into a song.

My one criticism is the simple fact there is only so much you can do with an already solid mixtape that was only 20 minutes long to start out with. While enjoyable, the project does feel redundant on songs that only feature a plain addition of a new verse, like “Tonight + JADE,” which features Jade Thirwall, formerly of British girl group Little Mix. As much as I love “Stateside,” four different remixes feels a little like overkill.

All in all though, “Fancy Some More?” satisfied the craving PinkPantheress fans had for new creativity by using beloved tracks. However, I think I will stick to listening to the already amazing original songs on “Fancy That” — for the most part.

