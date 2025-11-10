The Powerhouse hosted performances of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” for the movie musical’s 50th anniversary. There were two evening showings on Thursday: a family-friendly version at 7 p.m. and an adult rendition at 10 p.m.

Selling two-for-one prop bags containing burnt toast, water guns, and a kazoo, the venue showed clips of old horror movies as the last seats were filled and the heckling began. The two shows sold a combined 130 pre-sale tickets, and tickets were also sold at the door.

Originally a stage musical, director Jim Sharman adapted “Rocky Horror” into a film in 1975. It has since evolved to an interactive crowd format through late night showings. Audience members are expected to throw props, yell obscenities and dress eccentrically. While the movie plays on a projector, the foreground stage has live actors that parallel the film characters’ actions.

The plot follows an engaged couple, Brad and Janet, who seek refuge from a thunderstorm in a mansion owned by “transvestite” mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The Powerhouse live cast delivered an authentic, enthusiastic performance.

“This is not my first rodeo,” Khari McNab, who played the titular character Rocky, said. “But honestly, we put this together very last minute. I had five minutes to get a pair of gold pants on and go on stage. I was wearing Janet’s pants the entire time.”

Another veteran performer, Keeli Hailey, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter was grateful to act in her most flattering role.

“I’ve been in ‘Rocky’ many, many times,” Hailey said. “Usually, I’m Magenta, but this year, I decided to be Dr. Frank-N-Furter in my hometown of Tupelo. This was really good. I only feel pretty when I’m Dr. Frank-N-Furter.”

New cast members joined veteran actors onstage. After all, everyone is welcome at the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Lexie Crafton, who played Rocky in the family showing and Brad in the adult showing, acted in the musical for the first time.

“I’ve never done any kind of theater before, so it was very interesting to me,” Crafton said. “I came originally with the girl that was playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter, just as a friend. And then during the first show, they were like, ‘Hey, we need people.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll be Rocky.’ Why not? And I was supposed to go home, but I decided to stay and be Brad just for fun.”

Kendall Landrum, a member of the backstage crew, expressed equal excitement watching her friends and Tupelo, Miss., cast members perform in Oxford.

“I was mainly just here to watch and support my past castmates from the previous one in Tupelo,” Landrum said. “They did awesome. It was really fun. We had a week to prepare, and it went great.”

Audience members mostly came in groups, as the show is best enjoyed in the company of friends because of the interactive elements, such as throwing toilet paper or rice. Members of the community joined together to experience the classic film live in action.

Community member and first-time attendee Carrie Knowles said her favorite part of the show was the show-stopping number “Time Warp” and its accompanying dance.

“I really enjoyed it,” Knowles said. “I’ve heard about it, and I was really excited to come. (The best part was) the ‘Time Warp.’”

Alyssa Lee was also a first-time attendee and did not expect the interactive elements of the show.

“I’ve never experienced Rocky Horror before at all,” Oxford community member Alyssa Lee said. “I didn’t know any of the plot or anything, so that was wild.”

