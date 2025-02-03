British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs released her third studio album, “Eusexua,” on Friday, Jan. 24. The long play marks her first music release since her 2022 mixtape, “Caprisongs,” and her first studio album since “Magdalene,” released in 2019.

The project’s title comes from a word that FKA Twigs made up. She describes “Eusexua” as “a state of being” and “the pinnacle of human experience” on her discord. FKA Twigs also refers to it as a feeling of “momentary transcendence.”

The album’s sound was inspired by FKA Twigs’s experience navigating rave culture in Prague, Czech Republic, while filming for her lead role in the 2024 film “The Crow.” The album is experimental pop-techno with influences from ambient and industrial music.

The title track and first single of the album, “Eusexua,” sets the tone with its ethereal melodies, cinematic instrumentals and visual lyricism. The lyrics explore themes of freedom and unlocking hidden potential.

“Girl Feels Good” prioritizes feminine pleasure and desire. FKA Twigs expresses the idea that if a “girl feels good” she has the ability to do extraordinary things like “make the world go ‘round” and “keep the devil down.” This song is set to a slower tempo and bouncier beat compared to the previous, fast-paced track.

“Perfect Stranger” is a simple song in terms of production; however, it makes up for that with its storytelling. It was the second single release, and it tells the story of a woman who enjoys the mystery and spontaneity of hooking up with a stranger for the first time. This song stresses that the “danger” is what makes the encounter exciting, and that the person’s status as a stranger is what makes them “perfect” to be with.

“Drums of Death” is the third single and the first track with a feature. The song is solely produced by FKA Twigs’s longtime collaborator Koreless, who also has production credits on every other song on this album. The instrumentals feature heavy percussion — living up to the song’s name — and glitchy, distorted synths and vocals that detail the experience of attending a rave.

Continuing from the previous track, “Room of Fools” shares details about being at an intense dance party and the concept of unity that is emphasized in rave subculture. The lyrics and production create a darker, hypnotic atmosphere.

“Sticky” is the R&B-infused ballad of this album. FKA Twigs opens up about some of her deepest insecurities and feeling stuck in a cycle of messing up her life and getting herself into “sticky situations.”

Although it is one of the weaker tracks of the album, “Keep It, Hold It” comes with soul-baring lyrics.

“Childlike Things” is the second track with a feature, but this time it is a Japanese verse from North West — the daughter of socialite Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West. Like the title, the track is childishly playful in its production and lyrics.

“Striptease” is the fourth and final single of this album rollout and the strongest song of the entire project. FKA Twigs does a wonderful job making her songs sonically correspond with their respective titles. “Striptease” is fun and danceable with a sensual R&B sound. This paired with the vulnerable lyrics about stripping down to her most intimate parts and the switch to jersey club style music toward the end makes this one of FKA Twigs’s most interesting songs in her discography.

FKA Twigs compares herself to a subservient animal in “24hr Dog.” This song does not shy away from its explicit subject matter and embraces its depravity. The R&B color featured in “Sticky” shows up in this tune as well.

“Wanderlust” is the stripped-back conclusion. It puts FKA Twigs’s distinct soprano vocals at the forefront, contrasting with the rest of the track list. She sings about her desire to escape from life and venture into the unknown, believing that she is meant to go beyond the material plane.

“Eusexua” is different from anything else that FKA Twigs has added to her discography. It is a clear indication of her evolution as an artist. The project feels like the stages of a night out at the club — starting at the initial high, moving to the drunk tears comedown and finishing with a contemplative walk home.