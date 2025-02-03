Ole Miss Athletics has announced new football gameday policies regarding tailgating, ticket prices and parking for the upcoming football season.

The changes are being made in anticipation of the approval of the House vs. NCAA settlement, which will require Ole Miss and other institutions to pay $20 to $22 million dollars to student athletes, according to a Jan. 31 press release.

The House vs. NCAA settlement is a result of an antitrust lawsuit from former NCAA athletes.

Outside vendors who set up tent spaces in the Grove and the Circle will now have to pay a per-game, per-tent fee.

“The vendor’s fee is $150 per 10×10 tent in single-game setups and $100 per tent in full season setups. The rates apply to both conference and non-conference games,” according to Ole Miss Athletics.

Individuals wishing to set up their own tent will not be required to pay any fee to set up in the Grove.

Sales for student season tickets will increase by $25 due to the additional home game slated for the fall. This is the first time that the Rebels will play eight home games.

A new system will also be implemented for the allocation of parking permits. In addition to a $200 fee, the number of parking permits available for purchase and the location of the spots will be based on the individual’s donation to the football priority seating fund.

The donation amount will determine the number of passes that can be allocated and the location of the permit. Parking permits purchased for the 2025-26 school year will be locked in for five years.

In House vs. NCAA, student athletes sued the NCAA for barring name, image and likeness (NIL) payments for athletes prior to 2021, when the NCAA changed its rules to allow NIL. They argued that they are entitled to financial compensation. Not only will universities have to pay former athletes going back to 2016, they will also have to pay $20 million in revenue sharing.

A final hearing for approval of the settlement is scheduled for federal court on April 7.

“With these new revenue opportunities and our department’s cost-cutting measures, our staff is working hard to find the right balance of maintaining the same bucket-list experience while navigating this new world of college sports,” Carter said in the press release. “Please be patient as we work through these processes, and as our plans continue to evolve, we will provide more information about game days in the months ahead.”