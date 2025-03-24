For decades, Black identity in mainstream media has been defined by others through a very limited lens.

From demeaning caricatures in early cinema to the emergence of complex, multidimensional characters today, Black representation has made remarkable strides.

During Hollywood’s early years, Black actors were relegated to roles that dehumanized or marginalized them. Even well into the 20th century, Black stories were often told through a white gaze — one that dictated how others thought we lived and acted — erasing depth and diversity within actual Black experiences.

However, with the civil rights movement came a shift in representation. Films and television shows in the 1970s and 1980s, such as “Roots” and “The Cosby Show,” introduced more empowering narratives. The 1990s continued this momentum, bringing a surge of Black-led media with productions like “Boyz n the Hood,” “Living Single,” “A Different World” and “Martin,” each offering distinct perspectives on Black life.

More recently, the success of films like “Black Panther” and shows like “Grown-ish” and “Insecure” has underscored the demand for authentic and diverse Black storytelling. You cannot ignore the abundant number of Black actors, influencers and creators in the media.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain, such as trauma, crime and struggle — oh and don’t forget conflict. Many mainstream depictions still lean heavily on narratives centered around negative stigmas.

This is a common theme in television today. While these stories are important (and I can admit, entertaining at times), an overemphasis on hardship risks reinforcing negative stereotypes rather than showcasing the full spectrum of Black experiences. That is not all we are about, and quite frankly, it gets tiring to see.

Though struggle is a very real part of our lives, we are so much more than trials and tribulations.

I discussed this with Vanessa Charlot, an assistant professor of media and communications at the University of Mississippi.

“Where we are is the center. … It is not to be in juxtaposition to anybody or negate anyone’s experience but to focus explicitly and deliberately on the Black experience, our experience.”

I believe this goes back to the root of the problem — being oppressed and silenced for so long. As a result, when we finally make efforts to highlight our life, our love, our beauty and our tragedy, it always seems competitive to anyone watching.

And that could not be further from the truth.

Within the Black community, we have always seen the beauty within ourselves; it simply wasn’t reflected. Now it is more evident that we are showing what has always been there. It has been an evolution of shaping how we view ourselves and how others view us.

Whenever our experience is displayed with authenticity or individuality, it is not uncommon for those with misguided perceptions of our community to be surprised by it. There’s a shock factor when our lives are portrayed as intimate and raw — when it should be completely normal. That’s why representation is so important.

The influence of representation on Black identity

This applies to us, too. It tends to be even more harmful when we internalize these portrayals. We hold ourselves back due to internalized white supremacy, accepting the idea that other groups’ perspectives should be our perspective as well. We have normalized our position of subjugation.

Something I learned from talking to Professor Charlot is the concept of hegemony — the idea that the dominant group’s ideology is considered normal, and we begin to impose it upon ourselves, which leads to why Black representation is so important to Black identity.

The way Black people are depicted in film, television, news and other media today not only reflects societal attitudes but also actively shapes Black identity itself.

With the platform we fought so hard to have, we often reduce ourselves to what the public expects. We do not always get applauded for the things we should be proud of.

Now, you see more attention given to the hypersexualization of women — focusing on Brazilian butt lifts and buss-downs rather than the substance and power we hold. This portrayal of Black women in the media affects how they are perceived and treated in everyday interactions.

In our community, we have shown that we are more than objects, yet that is still what is mostly advertised. Not saying sex appeal is always a bad thing — we know it is a constant variable in society — but there is so much more beyond that.

When the media frequently portrays Black men as criminals or aggressive, it influences how society treats Black men in real life, from law enforcement to professional environments.

These ideas are almost glorified — from Instagram to Netflix. It makes kids think this is all they must look forward to or all they can become.

Conversely, some argue that this is simply us “taking it back” and redefining these negative labels. But I believe there are much stronger ways to do so without enabling the issues.

There are so many negative connotations that come with the phrases “Black women” and “Black men” that, quite frankly, apply to character and not race. The media doesn’t always do the best job of making that distinction.

It results in self-destruction. Our people see these things and think that is all we are capable of, all we are good for, all we are supposed to showcase. When young Black children see heroes who look like them, they grow up believing in their own potential. Conversely, consistent exposure to negative stereotypes can impact self-esteem and reinforce societal prejudices.

We see now that much of what is shown is not portrayed authentically, so what message does it really send, not just to society, but inside our own homes as well?

There is still shock when Black leads portray innovators, artists, intellectuals, leaders — even CEOs or astronauts — as if people of color are not capable of holding such titles. Wouldn’t you think it would be normal to see after all this time?

Positive portrayals inspire confidence, affirm cultural pride and help dismantle internalized biases. Shows and films that celebrate Black joy, love and success help redefine our collective identity. Such media serves as an affirmation of our complexity and humanity.

No one else will put us in that light, so it is up to us to take the initiative to change the narrative.

To continue advancing Black representation in media, we must prioritize diversity within diversity — moving beyond monolithic portrayals and ensuring that Black experiences, in all their richness and individuality, are reflected on screen and behind the scenes.

By amplifying this, we not only change the media landscape but also empower ourselves to shape our own identities, free from the constraints of outside narratives and beyond the limitations historically placed upon us.

Chequoia Adderley is a senior integrated marketing communications major from Pascagoula, Miss.