The University of Mississippi Jazz Band will perform at Proud Larry’s tonight, March 25, at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

This event has been an ongoing collaboration between the university and Proud Larry’s for the past 10 years. The performance will consist of two student jazz combos and a faculty jazz group.

Professor of Music and Director of the Ole Miss Jazz Organization Michael Worthy, explained what audiences can expect of this cherished tradition.

“The student combos will play Jazz standards and original compositions,” Worthy said. “The faculty group plays New Orleans traditional jazz and usually a more rowdy selection or two.”

Additionally, Worthy spoke about the specific rules regarding the music that would be played by each group.

“Each group determines their own set lists and individual members take on responsibilities for how the arrangements work,” Worthy said. “It’s a great opportunity for students to take on leadership roles and a level of responsibility that might be new to them.”

Graduate assistant and drumset player for the upcoming performance, Zac Castro, a master of music student from Blue Mountain, Miss., detailed the specific responsibilities of the students involved.

“Each semester, the members of the ensemble select pieces they enjoy or have composed to bring to the rehearsals and we decide, as a group, what will be the best,” Castro said.

Worthy expressed gratitude for Proud Larry’s longtime commitment to the band.

“It’s a great venue for live music that provides great support for performers and a fun environment for the audience,” Worthy said.

Castro shared a similar sentiment.

“The combo night at Proud Larry’s always has an energetic and responsive crowd that makes the performances all the more enjoyable,” Castro said. “These crowds are quicker to show their approval of what is happening on stage.”

Worthy believes this event will be especially beneficial for those who frequent Proud Larry’s but may not be familiar with jazz.

“Our audiences will always include jazz fans, family and friends, but I always think about the person who might be hearing live jazz for the first time,” Worthy said.

Castro hopes that the Jazz Combos group can provide audience members a night they will not forget.

“I always look forward to performances on or off campus,” Castro said. “We are looking forward to creating unique moments on stage through musical interaction that we as performers, as well as the audience, will always remember.”