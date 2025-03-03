Nicholls, South Alabama, and Murray State are visiting Oxford, Miss. this weekend Feb. 28-March 1 to take on Ole Miss in the Ole Miss Classic.

The Rebels enter the weekend 12-3 on the season, with their biggest win against No. 25 Clemson in their season opener during the Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, Fla. Ole Miss will face Nicholls and South Alabama twice and Murray State once.

Ole Miss is currently led by preseason Second Team All-American, senior utility Aliyah Binford. Binford has a .388 batting average going 19-49, with 9 of those being extra base hits.

Infielder Mckenzie Pickens was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 24. Pickens earned this honor after her .600 batting average in the Rocket City Showcase. Against Lousiana Tech, she had three hits, five RBI’s and seven total bases.

Pickens isn’t the only standout freshman on the Rebel roster. Pitcher Miali Guachino ranks No. 2 nationally in strikeouts with 79 through Feb. 23. She has made 10 appearances at bat going 6-3 with a 1.01 ERA.

Meanwhile, Nicholls and Murray State both have below .500 records. Nicholls has faced two Top 10 SEC schools thus far, LSU and Tennessee, dropping two against the Tigers and one to the Volunteers.

South Alabama enters the weekend with a 9-6 overall record. The Jaguars had a close loss to No. 10 Arizona 7-6. They have clinched two power four wins, both against Notre Dame. South Alabama and Murray State have already gone head-to-head with the Jaguars, coming out on top 3-2.

The Rebels are just outside of the Top 25. If Ole Miss has a solid weekend, the chance of being ranked is a real possibility. The last time the Rebels were ranked was 2023.

Ole Miss kicks off the weekend against Nicholls on Friday at 3:30pm in the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Who’s Next?

Ole Miss will host Arkansas in a three-game series March 7-9. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.