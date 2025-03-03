Ole Miss Baseball is set to host the Wright State Raiders in a three-game series at Swayze Field from Feb. 28-Mar. 2.

The Rebels have found a lot of success so far this season. Ole Miss went 2-1 at the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown and added two Top 25 wins to their record. The Rebels also swept Eastern Kentucky at home in their opening weekend series.

Most recently, Ole Miss took down No. 22 Southern Miss 15-8 on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Notably, freshman Owen Paino scored his first career home run in a rebel uniform. The Rebels now hold a 6-1 record heading into this weekend’s series against Wright State.

Paino alluded to his big moment following the win.

“(The home run) felt amazing. I’ve struggled (the) beginning of the year, so seeing that one come off the bat (and) seeing my teammates reactions felt amazing.” Paino said in an interview with Rebel Walk. “I finally did something to help the team after struggling the first couple games. … The Rebs are back, and we’re going to keep the momentum going.”

The Raiders took another loss last weekend, falling in a three game sweep to Auburn, resulting in an overall 2-3 record to start off their season.

Head coach Mike Bianco has crafted the perfect pitching rotation starting with junior Hunter Elliott and his counterparts Riley Maddox and Mason Nichols, who all had outstanding performances against Eastern Kentucky and Southern Miss.

Elliott’s return to the mound has pleased Rebel fans after nearly two years away from Swayze Field. In Elliott’s first home game against Eastern Kentucky, he pitched six innings allowing three hits, no runs and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Elliott will also take the start for the Rebels in game one against the Raiders.

Who’s next?

Ole Miss will host Southeastern Louisiana at Swayze Field on Tuesday, March 4. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN.