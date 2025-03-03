The Ole Miss Rebels fell to the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks 75-59 on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

Freshman sensation guard Sira Thienou led the team with 15 points, eight rebounds and one assist. The game revolved around Ole Miss’ inability to stop South Carolina in the paint. Both teams had 14 turnovers, but Ole Miss shot 33% from three, hurting them even more.

The first half of the game was near perfect for the Rebels as they kept it close, but ultimately, their mistakes in the second half led to their downfall.

First half

South Carolina struck first off a Starr Jacobs turnover. The Rebels got a basket of their own as guard Tameiya Sadler got an easy layup. The Gamecocks found easy looks inside, allowing them to grow their lead.

Ole Miss was was out rebounded 14 to nine. Some momentum started to build for the Rebels as the first quarter ended. The Rebels ended the first quarter only down five, an impressive end after a rough start.

Ole Miss took the lead in the second quarter off a really tough layup from Thienou. The game continued to go back-and-forth midway through the second, as each team took turns with the lead.The Rebels took control defensively, but could not convert offensively. Ole Miss struggled on attack until captain Madison Scott made a mid-range shot.

This energized the team as guard KK Deans made a three to give the Rebels a lead once again. The defense thrived, which forced a shot-clock violation from South Carolina. Ole Miss rebounded the ball better, with 13 in the second quarter alone. The game was neck and neck to end the half with South Carolina holding a four-point lead. The game was still very much within the Rebels’ grasp.

Second half

Ole Miss began the second half on a scoring drought, and the Gamecocks took full advantage to extend their lead to nine. Midway through the third quarter, the game got out of hand for the Rebels. An and-one opportunity for Ole Miss gave them some momentum and reignited the fire that they showed in the first half.

South Carolina’s dominance within the paint was clear. Anytime Ole Miss found an offensive rhythm, the Gamecocks would strike back and score. Ole Miss entered the fourth quarter down eight, the game still within reach for the Lady Rebels.

During the fourth quarter, Sadler got hurt, forcing her to come out of the game. The Gamecocks started to extend their lead, with it getting well into the double digits. The Gamecocks’ pure talent was too much for the Rebels to handle. South Carolina cruised to a relatively easy fourth quarter victory, winning 75-59.

Who’s next

The Rebels travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers for their final game of the season on Sunday, Mar. 2 at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.