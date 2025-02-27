The Ole Miss Rebel softball team won their home opener against McNeese 4-0 at the Ole Miss Softball Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

There were two stars of the game, pitcher Miali Guanchino and Aliyah Binford. Guanchino pitched seven shutout innings, and Binford hit the team’s lone home run in the first inning to give the Rebels significant momentum.

The Rebels exploded in the bottom of the first inning and scored two runs off Binford’s home run. Ole Miss held onto the two-run lead heading into the third inning.

Ole Miss had bases loaded in the third, but a fly-out ended the inning and left all three runners stranded on base. Guachino continued her good game in the fourth, with McNeese going three-up-three-down to end the top of the fourth. Mackenzie Pickens scored off a double from Taylor Roman. Star Ferguson pinch ran for Roman and scored on a fielder’s choice to expand the Rebels’ lead even further.

Things got hairy during the top of the fifth for Ole Miss with a bases loaded situation. Guachino was able to work herself out of it, forcing a pop-up to second base to end the inning. The Rebels went three and out to end the fifth, still up four while holding McNeese scoreless.

The sixth inning came and went with nothing of note happening. Guachino walked back out to begin the seventh and final inning. She retired the side, securing a 4-0 win for the Rebels. This was a dominant win from start to finish, with only one true rough spot during the game.

Who’s next?

The Lady Rebels play Friday, Feb. 28, in a doubleheader against Nichols and South Alabama. The Nichols game will start at 3:30 p.m., and the South Alabama game will start at 6 p.m.