The Lafayette County PRCA Rodeo and Bull Bash is scheduled to come to Oxford on Feb. 14-15. Gates for both shows open at 6 p.m., and the shows start at 7:30 p.m. The rodeo will be located at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena, and tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Attendees can expect to see bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, team roping, calf roping, steer wrestling and ladies’ barrel racing. The participants in these events compete for cash prizes and the title of rodeo champion.

Madalyn Huff, the rodeo’s event and sponsorship coordinator, explained why the traveling rodeo decided to make a stop in Oxford.

“This rodeo is part of a traveling circuit rather than being exclusive to Oxford. The Oxford stop serves as the final opportunity for competitors to qualify before moving on to the championship event,” Huff said. “It is frequently hosted due to interest from rodeo promoters. When promoters approach the venue with a desire to organize the event, it is scheduled accordingly.”

Junior accounting and manufacturing double major Mac Parker is familiar with the rodeo scene in North Mississippi. Parker discovered the PRCA Rodeo through the Student Activities Association’s social media.

“My parents are from North Mississippi, so I remember growing up as a kid we would always go to this random rodeo,” Parker said. “My mom was on the board for this rodeo that came to Jackson, so I did hear a lot about planning a rodeo and all its moving factors, so I think it’s really fun and intricate.”

Despite coinciding with Valentine’s Day weekend, Huff is confident the rodeo will draw a crowd.

“The rodeo attracts a large number of local families as well as people from surrounding areas. Many attendees are also passionate about bull riding, and some individuals specifically inquire about the expected crowd size,” Huff said. “The appeal of the rodeo comes from a combination of a love for the sport and the strong sense of community it fosters.”

Courtney Spilker, a sophomore hospitality management major from Los Angeles, appreciates the rodeo’s stop in Oxford.

“I’m from California. I’ve never been to a rodeo. (I have) always loved the idea because I see it everywhere,” Spilker said. “Even though I live in Los Angeles — the most non-country place in California — I think it’s a cool cultural aspect of the South I don’t get to see at home.”