Multiple security measures were implemented on the University of Mississippi campus by university, state and federal law enforcement agencies in preparation for Vice President JD Vance and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk’s appearance at the “This is the Turning Point Tour” stop at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on the University of Mississippi campus Wednesday.

Officers from various departments patrolled the area around the pavilion as attendees began to line up as early as 10:15 a.m. Metal barricades were placed around the pavilion to keep the line contained.

Agencies involved in the security effort included the United States Secret Service, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), federal and local SWAT teams, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Special Operations Group, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the Mississippi State University Police, a Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team and the pavilion’s normal security guards from Shielded Security. The Oxford Fire Department and several ambulances were also present.

Before entering the barricaded area surrounding the pavilion, attendees were instructed to leave any prohibited items — including bags, beverages, umbrellas and chairs — on a table. A canine from the United States Secret Service Canine Explosives Detection Team sniffed for any trace of weapons as well. Upon entering the building attendees were also required to go through metal detectors that were supervised by TSA and the Secret Service.

While waiting in line for the event, several students said they were not anxious about their safety.

“I feel very safe,” Haley Padget, a sophomore biological sciences major from Brandon, Miss., said. “There hasn’t been a moment where I haven’t (felt safe). It’s normal to feel a little nervous about this. I mean, we’re seeing the vice president. I’ve seen a lot of police officers and ambulances over there. I feel like (the level of security) is perfect.”

Brady Anderson, a junior business marketing major from Seattle, attributed his feeling of safety to the authorities present.

“I haven’t felt unsafe at any point today,” Anderson said. “I think there’s enough Secret Service and law enforcement here to keep all of us safe.”

Mississippi State University student Andrew Swan drove with a friend from Starkville, Miss., the morning of the TPUSA event. He said police officers were posted along the route.

“When we were driving here from Starkville today, when we got within 10 miles (of Oxford), there was a cop at every exit and everything. They were everywhere,” Swan said.

Safety was a concern for some students who wished to organize a protest to the TPUSA event.

“We did consider doing a protest, but ultimately, with just how protests have gone in the past here at the university, we knew that a lot of people would have a lot of safety concerns, especially with such a big figure like JD Vance being here,” Elizabeth Wildman, president of the University of Mississippi College Democrats, said.

Instead, the College Democrats held a town hall meeting in the ballroom of the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union.

“We decided … (for) people to feel like they had a safe space to come and talk, it would be a lot better just having it in the union ballroom and do a town hall,” Wildman said.

Although campus offices and classrooms were open as usual, several students reported their professors canceled class due to expected traffic delays and crowds on campus for the event.

“My professor originally said we would have class, but then he emailed us on Tuesday and said that upon review and guidance from administration, class would be canceled due to logistical concerns because of the event,” Jennifer Nieberlein, a senior law studies major from Denver, said.

Barricades were erected to block off the roads leading to The Sandy and John Black Pavilion. Starting at 7 a.m., portions of Hill Drive, beginning past the entrance of Big Valley Lot and extending to All American Drive, were closed.

Portions of All American Drive, from the Lloyd Bell Tower outside of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to the Martindale-Cole Student Services Center, were also closed.

Oxford-University Transit (OUT) bus routes were altered to accommodate the closed roads. Instead of dropping off at the bus stop, the Green, Teal, Red South, Orange and Hathorn bus routes dropped off at the Paris-Yates Chapel. Gold, SOC, Gold Express and Pearl Express dropped off at the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union.

The pavilion parking garage and the parking lots around the Turner Center were closed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and remained closed on Wednesday.

Jessica Johnson contributed reporting.

