The No.1 ranked Ole Miss Men’s Golf team took home second place in the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, which was played Feb. 10-12.

The Rebels are familiar with this competition, returning for the fourth consecutive year. Prior to this year’s tournament, the men’s team consistently finished 6th or 7th place.

Monday

Ole Miss took the lead after round one. The Rebels shot a combined score of 16-under 272, led by bogey-free rounds from Cohen Trolio and Cameron Tankersley.

Cohen Trolio started the day strong, shooting birdies on his first two holes. He shot back-to-back on holes seven and eight, carding 5-under 31 on his front nine. He had a clean back nine with one birdie and eight pars. This marked his fourth round in the 60s in the 2024-25 season.

Tankersley also went bogey-free, marking his eighth round under par this season. He shot 4-under the front nine, leading to two par-five birdies.

Michael La Sasso and Kye Meeks shot 2-under 70 in the first round, sitting in the top 25. Lasasso shot even par on his front nine and hit back-to-back birdies on holes 17 and 18. Meeks made three birdies on the day.

Overall, day one ended with Ole Miss in first place. Cohen Trolio and Tankersley tied for second, Meeks and Sasso tied for 21st and Tom Fischer and Collins Trolio tied for 65th.

Tuesday

Cohen Trolio scored his second-straight round of 66, marking another round of 6-under. He finished the day standing at 12-under par for the tournament. He made seven birdies with his eyes set on his first collegiate victory.

La Sasso made a 5-under 67, sitting at 7-under at the end of day two, and tied for ninth place. Five of his first eight holes were birdies, leading to an incredible shot on the 18th hole that threaded between two trees.

Meeks shot 1-under 71, hitting three birdies on his front nine, and ended day two tied for 25th. Collins Trolio posted a score of 1-under 71, tying for 51st.

Fischer and Tankersley both hit over-par scores. Fischer shot one-over 73 while Tankersley shot two-over 74. While Fischer tied for 66th place, Tankersley held his position in the top 20, tied for 19th.

The Rebels finished day two with a score of -11, 277, dropping to second place after 36 holes.

Wednesday

Finishing off the week, Cohen Trolio led the Rebels, setting a new career-low 54-hole score of 205. He shot 11-under for the tournament, finishing the three-day competition in fifth place.

Three more Rebels finished in the top 25. La Sasso scored -7, 209, marking his fifth top-15 finish of the year. Meeks tied for 16th with a score of -6, 210, while Tankersley finished with a -5, 211, sitting tied for 22nd.

Collins Trolio, marking his fourth tournament for Ole Miss, finished the week tied for 55th. He shot a +1, 217, shooting just over par on day three.

Fischer ended the week with strong play with a final round of 2-under 70. He finished the week at 63rd.

Ole Miss finished their play at the Puerto Rico Classic securing second place. The Rebels have finished each tournament in second place or better this year.

Ole Miss made a -6, 282 in the final round, only six strokes away from first-place team Purdue.

The Rebels will continue their season at the Cabo Collegiate in Los Cabos, Mexico, March 2-4.