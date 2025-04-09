The newest A24 fever dream, “Death of a Unicorn,” hit theaters on Friday, March 28. I, like many critics, was a little hesitant to watch at first because the film’s weird name, and wonky CGI featured in the trailer looks similar to the “Krampus” movie. But the film thoroughly proved me wrong.

This film is one of the weirdest, smartest and most fun critiques of corporate greed you can find involving a preppy rich kid in swim trunks and a mythical creature.

Writer and director Alex Scharfman first throws audiences head first into absurdity — pairing satire with a splatter of unicorn blood, a few allergies and a Juul hit or two for good measure. His story is a wild ride through late-stage capitalism, all cloaked in satin, nostalgia and a healthy dose of absurdist horror.

In the exposition, Elliot and Ridley Kitner — a father-daughter duo played by a perfectly cast Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega — accidentally hit and kill a unicorn because of a sneeze. From there, things go delightfully off the rails.

The pair end up at a corporate retreat hosted by Rudd’s obscenely rich employers, the Leopold family, who immediately begin plotting how to extract and exploit the unicorn’s magical, possibly medicinal, properties.

Because if capitalism has taught us anything, it is that even a dying unicorn can be monetized.

Rudd leans into his usual likeable-dad demeanor — loyal, well-meaning and just a little clueless — while Ortega, in full deadpan glory, brings the fire.

Her character, Ridley, radiates Gen Z indifference and moral clarity, cutting through the chaos with bone-dry wit and “fight-the-system” energy.

Ridley feels like the emotional anchor not just because she’s the most relatable, but because she’s the only one who seems even remotely decent. Rudd’s character is along for the ride, but Ortega’s the one steering the story’s soul.

The Leopold family, meanwhile, is a masterclass in over-the-top, old-money horror. Think sterile mansions, sinister boardroom meetings and generational wealth so thick you can feel the tax evasion in the air. They’re laughable and terrifying in equal measure.

But beneath all the glittery gore and capitalist carnage, there’s a surprisingly clear moral backbone: the only path to salvation — whatever that may look like in this world — is through genuine goodness. Not greed, ambition, charm or connections.

Only the selfless, the kind-hearted and the ones who choose sacrifice over gain, get a glimpse of peace. Everyone else? They’re too busy devouring each other to even notice they’ve already lost.

Visually, the film leans hard into B-movie vibes — neon-drenched forests, weirdly beautiful gore and a unicorn that’s equal parts majestic and absolutely repulsive. The CGI occasionally wobbles, but honestly, that only makes it better. This isn’t about perfection. It’s about tone, texture and glorious chaos.

Is it flawless? Nope. But “Death of a Unicorn” knows exactly what it’s doing. It’s messy, stylish and proudly strange — a fable for the disillusioned dressed in glitter and blood.

“Death of a Unicorn” is a refreshing “eat the rich” tale that skewers the elite and quietly reminds us that being a decent human still matters.

If you like your horror with humor, your fantasy with fangs or just want to watch the 1% get absolutely wrecked by a mythical beast, this one is worth the ticket.

