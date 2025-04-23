A new professional fraternity has been established at the University of Mississippi, offering opportunities and a platform for students interested in careers in law, government and public service. Kappa Alpha Pi (KAPi), a co-ed pre-law and government fraternity, has recently launched its Alpha Beta chapter on campus.

The fraternity is open to students of all majors. Founded nationally in 2007 at the University of Michigan by a group of pre-law students, the fraternity seeks to create a supportive and inclusive environment for those pursuing legal careers.

Since its founding, KAPi has found a home at universities across the United States, aiming to build national networks for like-minded students and professionals.

The Alpha Beta chapter started in January 2025, when the CEO of the national organization reached out to a group of students who have been interested in bringing the organization to UM since 2023.

The student leaders have since built an executive board, completed their first initial round of recruitment and are preparing for their first full semester in the fall. However, the chapter is still accepting applications into the upcoming fall semester.

Loria Williams, a freshman international studies and Spanish major from Madison, Miss., serves as the vice president of communications for KAPi.

“We really want to have a good presence on campus and to have an organization where pre-law and pre-government students can come together and talk to each other in the environment of very like-minded people,” Williams said.

The fraternity plans to provide resources and opportunities to its students. These include tools to access LSAT preparation, academic workshops, professional connections in government fields and professional development events.

“Especially with legal careers, not a lot of people know how to (find) the right direction, so we have a goal of doing that,” Williams said. “I’m hoping through the resources we already have and people I’ll meet through KAPi, I can get on the right track to go into law.”

Guest speakers are expected to play a big role in the chapter’s regular programming, including legal professionals such as attorneys, judges and government officials.

The chapter also hopes to provide opportunities to participate in workshops and networking events. These include social gatherings and collaborations with other on-campus professional organizations to build community and increase outreach.

Cait Mayo, a freshman public policy leadership major from Oxford, who serves as the chapter’s executive vice president, noted that the organization encourages involvement from students with a variety of academic backgrounds.

“We would like to attract more people, and people who have other majors and aspire to be involved in government or law are also welcome,” Mayo said.

The fraternity also encourages civic engagement in politics on the Ole Miss campus. The group also aims to inform students about current events.

The executive board hopes that as the chapter grows, it will serve as a long-term resource for students. From academic support to professional development, the Alpha Beta chapter aims to bring community to students during their time as undergraduates.

“We hope to offer an experience that our members want,” Mayo said. “That’s important to all of us. We want to hear what people in KAPi want to do, and we hope whatever that is becomes our next top priority.”

