MPower, an extended orientation program at the University of Mississippi, is planning to change its content offerings for the upcoming fall semester due to decreasing enrollment in the program and poor retention rates.

Founded in 2015, MPower provides incoming first-year students with a broader orientation experience, prioritizing leadership development skills. The program is coordinated by the Division of Student Affairs’ Ole Miss Student Union staff.

Bradley Baker, director of the Ole Miss Student Union, said MPower’s decreasing retention rates and funds sparked the decision to take a different approach in programming.

“Over the past several years, participation in the MPower program has dwindled among incoming freshman students,” Baker said. “In 2023, 326 students registered for this program. Last year, 261 students registered with 217 students checking in for the program. Additionally, retention of those students throughout the program has been a challenge. By the final day of MPower programming last year, less than 100 student participants attended sessions of the 217 that were registered and checked in.”

The most recent MPower program was hosted from Aug. 18-21, 2024, for a fee of $200 per student, although students facing financial challenges could qualify for a fee waiver. MPower also receives funding from the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation, as well as other campus departments and divisions.

Registered students were provided with food, early residential move-in times and opportunities to connect with peers. During the program, students were divided into groups with a mentor who led them through activities designed to facilitate collegiate success.

Baker said plans to change the program’s itinerary are intended to promote retention.

“In an effort to appeal to more students, the program has even opened up several activities to all students,” Baker said. “Our staff has been considering making adjustments to the format of the program for some time in an effort to appeal to more students in a less-structured format.”

Part of this change in programming will be MPower events during this fall’s “The Days of Champions.”

“By restructuring the program, we are able to provide more events and activities for students during the ‘Days of Champions’ week of programming prior to classes starting,” Baker said. “The goal of ‘Days of Champions’ programming is to provide students with opportunities to get engaged on campus, find fun things to do and to meet other Ole Miss students throughout the day and evening hours.”

Baker said this shift will allow our staff to focus on increasing student impact with more social and engagement-oriented programming.

While the logistics for the “Days of Champions” events are still in the works, Baker has acknowledged that MPower is planning to host pep rallies, run a booth at RebFest and host other late-night events.

“We are working with Ole Miss Athletics to host a pep rally alongside a ‘Build the M’ event coordinated through the Student Alumni Council,” Baker said. “Additionally, RebFest at the Rec coordinated by Campus Recreation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 21. Our staff is currently developing plans for late-night activities for students as well as opportunities to meet new students throughout the week. ‘Days of Champions’ will end on Friday, Aug. 29 and Welcome Week will begin on Sunday, Aug. 31.”

