Ole Miss Baseball took a trip to Starkville from May 9-10 to play in-state rival Mississippi State. They took game one 10-4, dropped game two 4-1 and lost the series in game three 6-5.

They played a double header on Friday and ended the series on Saturday. This marked their third consecutive road SEC series loss.

Game one (won 10-4)

Austin Fawley continued his hot streak with a two-run homer in the first. Ace Reese cut the lead in half for the Bulldogs with a homer in the bottom half.

The home team tied the game with a triple in the fourth, but Ole Miss responded with a huge five run fifth.

Isaac Humphrey scored on an error to get the Rebels the lead. With two runners on, Judd Utermark launched a homer to give Ole Miss a 6-2 lead. Designated hitter Collin Reuter hit a solo shot to extend the lead to 7-2.

Ryan Moerman tacked on another solo homer in the sixth. Ole Miss pushed the lead to 10-2 in the eight with a groundout and a single.

State attempted a comeback in the bottom half of the eight, but fell well short. Game one ended 10-4.

Game two (lost 4-1)

Ole Miss used up all of their runs in game one and only mustered across one run in the ninth to avoid the shutout in game two.

Boyce Chance put the Bulldogs up by one with a single and Joe Powell grounded out to push the lead to 2-0.

The Bulldogs added to their lead in the eight to make it 4-0. Moerman hit a sacrifice fly to get Ole Miss on the board. Both teams managed seven hits, but the home team made the most of them and got the victory in game two.

Game three (lost 6-5)

Reece singled in the third to get State on the board. Humphrey doubled in the next frame to score Will Furniss to even the score.

The Bulldogs responded with three RBI singles in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. They extended their advantage in the fifth with a double and a single to make it 6-1.

The Rebels threatened in the seventh. Furniss took a bases-loaded walk and Fawley grounded out to score another run before Reuter hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to one.

The visitors left two runners on in the ninth to lose the game and the series.

