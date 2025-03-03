February felt like a desert of new music, but make no mistake, there were a few tracks that were not a mirage for listeners. Here are a few new songs that you should check out before we get too deep into March’s melodies.

“Busy Woman” by Sabrina Carpenter

If you read my review of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet,” you might find this entry to be a smidge surprising, but this deluxe album song is exactly what I thought the original record was missing. “Busy Woman” is clever, catchy and certainly replayable — it is Carpenter close to her best.

“no rain” by Carly Pearce

I am someone who tends to speak in extremes, but I mean it wholeheartedly when I say this is one of Carly Pearce’s best — and most meaningful — tracks. We all go through periods of darkness, but without those moments, would we truly be able to be grateful for the highs? The bridge hits the hardest, with Pearce detailing that no matter what season of life she is in, she hopes she does not forget to be content and patient — because “No rain, No flowers.”

“Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga

Gaga is back! “Abracadabra” is a superb addition to the queen’s discography; it is vibrant, creepy and a little bit confusing, which is low-key Lady Gaga in her best element. The production on this entry is intriguing enough to unite pop locals and Gaga stans alike.

“Talk With Me” by Kashus Culpepper

Kashus Culpepper is a newbie to the country music scene. His haunting vocals on “Talk With Me,” alongside traditional country storytelling, paint such a painful picture as he pleads for his lover to stay. Do yourself a favor and tune into this new one.

“How Long” by Caylee Hammack

I will never understand why Caylee Hammack is not a superstar with Dolly Parton-adjacent vocals and lyrics. “How Long” tells the story of early love and the crazy things we do when it is fresh. “How long ‘till I can call you ‘baby?’” she whispers on this sexy tune.