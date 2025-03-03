In their weekend series, Ole Miss Baseball defeated Wright State three times at home Feb. 28-March 2.

Game one (won 9-1)

With a dominant pitching performance from Hunter Elliott and a steady offensive attack, Ole Miss rolled past Wright State in the series opener Friday afternoon at Swayze Field.

Elliott was lights-out once again, pitching five scoreless innings, striking out seven and allowing just one hit. The junior left-hander worked around five walks, keeping the Raiders off balance with a mix of fastballs and breaking pitches.

The Rebels wasted no time getting on the board, as Mitchell Sanford ripped an RBI double to left-center in the first inning to score Luke Hill. Judd Utermark’s three-run homer to left field ignited the Rebels’ momentum in the third inning. Ryan Moerman also doubled in a run earlier in the frame, putting the Rebels up 5-0.

Ole Miss kept the pressure on in the fourth when Hill lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Owen Paino. In the sixth, Moerman struck again with a two-run double down the line, and Sanford followed with his second RBI double of the game to push the lead to 9-0.

Wright State managed its only run in the seventh when Cam Gilkerson came home on a fielding error. The Rebels’ pitching struck out 14 and stifled the Raiders all afternoon.

Game two (won 8-3)

The Rebels continued their strong offensive performance with an 8-3 victory in the second game of the series on Saturday.

Ole Miss exploded with four runs in the first inning, as Moerman hit a two-run homer to left field before Utermark followed with a two-run blast of his own to right-center.

Ole Miss kept its foot on the pedal in the second, tacking on three more runs. Brayden Randle scored on a bunt single from Hayden Federico, which was followed by a wild pitch that allowed Paino to cross the plate. Hill then roped an RBI single up the middle, making it 7-0 after two innings.

On the mound, Riley Maddox kept the Raiders in check by pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Wright State got on the board in the seventh when Luke Arnold doubled and came around to score on a Conlan Daniel RBI double. The Raiders added runs in the eighth and ninth, capitalizing on a fielding error and a late RBI double from Patrick Fultz.

Moerman went 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Utermark also went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Isaac Humphrey recorded two hits, an RBI and a stolen base.

Game three (won 7-3)

With a 7-3 win over Wright State on Sunday, Ole Miss completed the series sweep. The Rebels got off to a strong start, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sanford singled up the middle to bring home Hill and Federico. Humphrey then grounded out to second base, scoring Moerman to give Ole Miss a 3-0 lead.

Wright State responded in the third with a three-run homer from Boston Smith, who drove in Daniel and Nate Manley, tying the game 3-3.

Ole Miss regained control in the bottom of the third when Utermark reached first base on a wild pitch, allowing Sanford to score. Utermark extended the lead with a solo home run in the fifth, followed by a two-run homer from Austin Fawley that brought in Humphrey and made the score 7-3.

The Rebels’ pitching staff stayed sharp with several clutch strikeouts and a solid defensive performance to clinch the series.

Who’s next?

Ole Miss Baseball returns to action with a midweek matchup against Murray State at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 5. Tuesday’s scheduled game against Southeastern Louisiana has been canceled due to incoming weather.