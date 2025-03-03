Ole Miss Softball hosted the first Ole Miss Classic in its new stadium Feb. 28 to March 2. The team not only won all five games but also limited opponents to five total runs the entire weekend.

The Rebels went up against Nichols, South Alabama and Murray State, shutting out Nichols and Murray State. Ole Miss scored an astonishing 42 runs in five games.

Day one

In a 5-0 win against Nichols, Aliyah Binford pitched to contact, allowing the Rebel defense to shine. On the offensive side, Ole Miss got excellent contact, with seven hits on the day.

To cap off the game, Lexie Brady and Mackenzie Pickens both hit home runs, and head coach Jamie Trachsel secured her 500th win.

The second game was an even more dominant 10-1 thrashing of South Alabama. Miali Guachino took the mound and pitched a very similar game to Binford. Ole Miss was dominant from the jump, as Brady and Binford each scored home runs. Ole Miss run ruled South Alabama and ended the game in the fifth.

Day two

Day two began with Ole Miss narrowly defeating Murray State 1-0. This was a pitching masterclass from Binford, as she finished her performance with a no-hitter. Her effort was much needed, as the Rebels struggled on offense and left many runners stranded from walks.

The one and only run came in the sixth inning off a sac-fly from Brady. This was the Rebels’ worst game of the weekend, which is saying something considering Binford threw a no-hitter.

In their next game against Nichols, the Rebels took an easy 14-0 win. The Rebels scored nine runs in the first inning alone. This was aided by two bases loaded situations in the first inning. Both Jaden Pone and Brady had a home run in this game.

The pitching also excelled with Brianna Lopez and Alison Cooper allowing a combined two hits through five innings. The Rebels notched their second rule of the weekend, ending the game in five short innings.

Day three

The Rebels’ final game on Sunday was a 12-4 victory over South Alabama. This game was carried by the offense, as the defense committed two errors and the pitching allowed one home run.

Persey Llamas and Angelina DeLeon both scored home runs, pushing Ole Miss over the top after a tough fourth inning in which South Alabama attempted a comeback.

Who’s next?

Ole Miss will host Arkansas in a weekend series starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 7. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.