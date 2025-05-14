The Rebels spent six games on the road and finally returned to Swayze Field last night against the Skyhawks. They won 11-5 and improved to 35-17.

Mitchell Sanford opened the scoring for the Rebels in the bottom of the first with a solo homer. The Rebels opened the game wide open with a five-run second. The inning was highlighted by an Ethan Surowiec three-run homer. Sanford followed up with his second long ball of the day, this time a two-run shot to put Ole Miss up 6-0.

Will Furniss kept the home run parade going in the third with a solo shot. UT Martin cut the deficit with a two-run homer of their own in the fourth. They tacked on two more with a single in the sixth to make it 7-4.

Judd Utermark responded with a single to score Campbell Smithwick in the sixth. The Rebels scored some insurance runs in the eight. Ryan Moerman grounded into a double play but scored Luke Hill. Isaac Humphrey doubled to score Utermark. Smithwick followed up with an RBI single to make it 11-4.

The Skyhawks added one run on a bases loaded walk but fell to Ole Miss 11-5.

Who’s next?

The Rebels welcome No. 6 Auburn to Oxford to close out the regular season. First pitch is this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. SEC Network+ will broadcast all three games.

Republish This Story