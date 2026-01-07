Throughout the postseason, Ole Miss Football has honored the late Corey Adams in many ways — and the Sugar Bowl provided another opportunity for this.

Adams, a New Orleans, La. native, was killed in a shooting in Memphis in July of 2025. The incoming freshman was a two-time all-state player in high school.

To commemorate Adams, players have worn stickers on the backs of their helmets reading “CA-91.”

During the Sugar Bowl trophy presentation, defensive lineman Will Echoles also took the microphone from ESPN reporter Molly McGrath and spoke about how Adams’ death has fueled the team.

​“This whole season we have been dedicating our season to Corey Adams; we do it for C4,” Echoles said.

​He urged the crowd to give a round of applause for Adams and his mother, Chantrel Bernhart, who was in attendance for the game. ​The Rebels have continued to praise Adams in press conferences this week.

​“Corey was a stand-up guy, a great person. He came to work every day, and even in the small amount of time I had with him, he stepped on campus and wanted to improve,” linebacker TJ Dottery said.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss believes that Adams is watching over the team.

​“For us to have the season that we’re having means a lot, and I feel like that’s really him,” Chambliss said. “Corey is a part of that, and I feel like he’s watching us and guiding us through each game.”

