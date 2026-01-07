Throughout the postseason, Ole Miss Football has honored the late Corey Adams in many ways — and the Sugar Bowl provided another opportunity for this.
Adams, a New Orleans, La. native, was killed in a shooting in Memphis in July of 2025. The incoming freshman was a two-time all-state player in high school.
To commemorate Adams, players have worn stickers on the backs of their helmets reading “CA-91.”
During the Sugar Bowl trophy presentation, defensive lineman Will Echoles also took the microphone from ESPN reporter Molly McGrath and spoke about how Adams’ death has fueled the team.
“This whole season we have been dedicating our season to Corey Adams; we do it for C4,” Echoles said.
He urged the crowd to give a round of applause for Adams and his mother, Chantrel Bernhart, who was in attendance for the game. The Rebels have continued to praise Adams in press conferences this week.
“Corey was a stand-up guy, a great person. He came to work every day, and even in the small amount of time I had with him, he stepped on campus and wanted to improve,” linebacker TJ Dottery said.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss believes that Adams is watching over the team.
“For us to have the season that we’re having means a lot, and I feel like that’s really him,” Chambliss said. “Corey is a part of that, and I feel like he’s watching us and guiding us through each game.”