Eighteen-year-old Corey Adams, a freshman defensive lineman at Ole Miss, was shot and pronounced dead at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove on Saturday night in Cordova, Tenn.

“Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time,” Ole Miss Football said in a statement on X. “We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”

The New Orleans native enrolled at the University of Mississippi in the winter. He earned all-state honors for Edna Karr High School twice.

Four other individuals were injured in the shooting, but none of them are in critical condition.

