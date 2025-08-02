Ole Miss Football fall camp kicked off Tuesday. The media attended select practices this week and heard from head coach Lane Kiffin and various players. Coaches will make their final decisions on the depth chart for the upcoming season during this month-long training intensive.

The final practice media can attend for this year’s fall camp is August 20, 10 days before the Rebels’ first home game on August 30 against Georgia Southern.

Starting quarterback Austin Simmons (No. 13) is ready to lead the team. Lane Kiffin said he would not be too involved in the run effort, but Simmons’ ground game was on display early in fall camp. His arm talent is phenomenal, and, just like he showed against Georgia last season, it will play in the SEC.

Arkansas transfer Luke Hasz (No. 9) suffered an ankle injury prior to fall camp and could miss the entire 2025 season. Dae’Quan Wright (No. 8) and Hasz were set to battle for the starting tight end position; however, with Hasz out, Wright should be the definitive starter.

Trace Bruckler (No. 85), a transfer from New Mexico, is likely to inherit the tight end two role. Returning sophomore Wyatt Smalley (No. 47) and redshirt freshman Sean Judge (No. 49) are also fighting for playing time.

Last year, the Rebels’ running game was a weak link. Domonique Thomas (No. 26) had the most yards last year among returning running backs. He had 42 attempts for 198 yards and one touchdown in 2024.

Returner Logan Diggs (No. 22) and Missouri transfer Kewan Lacy (No. 5) are the top two backs on this year’s squad. Behind them, Thomas and Troy transfer Damien Taylor (No. 12) are in a battle for in game carries.

Freshman Shekai Mills-Knight (No. 24) is likely to see the field this season. The 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound running back from Montreal could be a star for Ole Miss in years to come.

“Ultimately, I feel like he’s picked up on a lot of information,” running back Logan Diggs said in a breakout session at fall camp. “He spends a lot of extra time with coach Fred and coach Schmidt. What makes him special is that size-speed ratio.”

The wide receiver room is the deepest part of the Rebel team. Returner Cayden Lee (No. 19), Oklahoma State transfer De’Zhaun Stribling (No. 1) and Penn State transfer Harrison Wallace III (No. 2) are the top three receivers.

Lee had nine catches for 197 yards, which led the team. Stribling was second with five for 168 and Wallace had four for just 31 yards.

Alabama transfer Caleb Odom (No. 4) is knocking on the door of that group early in camp. Odom, standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, is the tallest wide receiver on the 2025 team. On Tuesday, he ran a few routes as a tight end.

Odom was also listed on the fall camp 2025 total catches sheet as a tight end. He led all tight ends in yards with 57 off five catches. Bruckler had six catches for 43 yards.

Notably, Wright, according to the catch sheet, was not targeted one time. This could be a sign of Odom’s role in 2025.

“He is very unique in what he can do,” Kiffin said in a press conference on Tuesday. “I think that he’s got a chance to be a weapon there. I would say, positionally, our best depth on our roster would probably be outside receiver and receiver in general, so playing there, I think, makes us even more dangerous.”

Receivers Traylon Ray (No. 7, West Virginia), Deuce Alexander (No. 11, Wake Forest), Izaiah Hartrup (No. 14) and freshman Winston Watkins (No. 16) all got their fair share of receptions and route runs, as well.

Hartrup led this crop of wide receivers with three catches for 108 yards. Alexander had two for 74, Watkins five for 71 and Ray two for 16.

Ray returned a kickoff for about 60 yards on Friday, indicating he could be this year’s go-to return man.

Five-star prospect Caleb Cunningham (No. 3) was also involved in some of the action. He ran routes with other receivers, but he was wearing a black jersey which signals his use could be limited this year.

Returning leading tackler TJ Dottery (No. 6) looked like the captain of the defense and was sharp in drills. Star linebacker Suntarine Perkins (No. 4) was working with the defensive ends, so expect him to continue to rack up sacks this season.

Tahj Chambers (No. 26) is a transfer linebacker from Missouri State. He is set to be a solid linebacker behind Dottery and Suntarine.

“I’m a very physical linebacker, so here at Ole Miss, (my style) plays very well,” Chambers said in a press conference on Friday. “We like to bring a lot of pressure, so that’s my type of style. I love to blitz. I love to get into action and play the run heavy, so it fits me perfectly.”

Fall camp gives fans and the media deeper insight into the team. This is the last chance for players to show what they are made of and get a starting or backup role on the team.

