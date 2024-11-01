The Razorbacks are 3-2 in conference play, with wins against Auburn, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Their two losses come from LSU and Texas A&M. Despite what their record shows, Arkansas is an underrated opponent.

The last time the Rebels faced the Razorbacks on their home turf, Ole Miss struggled significantly and lost 27-42. In the first half, they held the Rebels to two field goals, entering halftime with a score of 35-6. Ole Miss has a dismal record of 2-13 when playing at Razorback Stadium, with their last win dating back to 2008.

Ole Miss will match up well against the Razorbacks. The passing attack should be able to take advantage of weaknesses within the secondary, especially if wide receiver Tre Harris is able to return to play.

Quarterback Taylen Green has shown inconsistent performances all season. When he is limited on the ground, Arkansas collapses. This was seen in both losses to Texas A&M and LSU, where he was limited to six and -10 rushing yards in each game, respectively.

In their past game against Mississippi State, Green threw for five touchdowns with over 300 yards passing, while adding 80 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

The rushing game should also be able to rebound after several poor showings this season with low averages and lack of explosiveness. Arkansas’ rush defense is solid, only allowing 120 yards per game. However, in each of their losses, opponents managed to break through on the ground.

If Ole Miss repeats their second half defensive performance against Oklahoma, Arkansas’s offense will struggle. The Rebels managed to sack quarterback Jackson Arnold 10 times, and held him to only 39 rushing yards. By limiting Green’s rushing ability, the defense should hopefully stifle the Razorbacks offense.

The Rebels will take on the Razorbacks away at Razorback stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN.