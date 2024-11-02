The Ole Miss Rebels handled business in another SEC road game by outscoring Arkansas with a final score of 63-31.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart finished the day going 25-31 for 515 yards and six touchdowns, tying with quarterbacks Matt Corral and Eli Manning for most passing touchdowns in a game. With this win, Dart became one of the most successful quarterbacks in Ole Miss history.

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins had a legendary day with eight receptions for 254 yards and five touchdowns — a school record for both stats. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright stepped up for the Rebels, filling in for Caden Prieskorn with two touchdowns on offense.

The Rebels defense gave the Arkansas offense trouble, with eight sacks, 13 tackles for loss and zero turnovers for the entire game. The best defensive player was linebacker TJ Dottery with six tackles and two sacks.

First half

The powerful Rebel defense looked to set the tone for the game by stopping Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. The defense held, with help from a holding on third down, forcing the Razorbacks to punt the ball away.

Dart led the offense out to the field to quiet the Arkansas crowd. The Ole Miss offense sprinted down the field, getting to the red zone in a flash. Once in the red zone, the Rebels slowed their offense down with runs and passes. On fourth and goal from the one yard line, the Razorback defense held firm, forcing a turnover on downs.

With the Arkansas offense being pushed into the endzone, Green fumbled the ball and defensive end Jared Ivey pulled off a scoop and score, putting Ole Miss on the scoreboard first. After going back out on defense, Green tore up the Rebels defense rushing for first down after first down until he got hurt. Backup quarterback Malachi Singleton took his place, but the Razorback offense stalled out, making a 55-yard field goal.

Defensive end JJ Pegues would enter the Rebels offensive lineup on fourth and one from the 50-ish yard line. Pegues took the snap, converting the fourth down successfully. The Rebels ended the first quarter on the Razorback ten-yard-line.

At the start of the second quarter, Dart passed the ball to Wright for a quick score.

The Rebel defense looked unstoppable, getting to the backfield on three straight plays, forcing the Razorbacks to punt the ball away after a short pass from Green. Watkins had a 62-yard reception for a touchdown on Ole Miss’ first offensive play of the drive.

After a quick stop on defense, Watkins had a 66-yard reception to score yet another touchdown to bring the lead to 28-3. Arkansas had a 43-yard reception to try and build some sort of momentum. The Razorbacks scored their first touchdown on a six-yard rush to bring the lead down to 18.

The Rebels had to punt the ball away for the first time of the game, with the punt sailing into the endzone. Arkansas drove down the field, with the Ole Miss defense forcing a field goal that was missed.

With five seconds left to go in the half, Watkins scored his third touchdown of the game. Ole Miss went into the half with a 35-10 lead.

Second half

The Ole Miss Rebels started off the second half hot, moving the ball with ease. Dart scampered for 31 yards, nearly scoring a touchdown, Watkins scored his fourth touchdown of the game — a successful feat for the wide receiver.

Arkansas’ backup quarterback came in once again, a sign of the state of the game to that point. The Razorbacks would score to bring the lead back down to 25.

Wide receiver Cayden Lee snagged a giant 58-yard reception to put the Rebels in striking position. Pegues ran into the endzone for his sixth rushing touchdown of the season, pushing the lead up even more. After a three and out from Arkansas, Watkins caught his fifth touchdown, all but sealing the game.

The Razorbacks scored a touchdown, with Ole Miss subbing some of their starters out as the game was out of reach for Arkansas. The Rebels punted the ball away to start the fourth quarter giving the ball back to the Razorbacks.

A fumble into the endzone gave the ball back to Ole Miss, with backup quarterback Austin Simmons coming in alongside the rest of the backups as the Rebels would kill the clock. Simmons found Wright for a touchdown to extend the lead even more.

Arkansas would drive down the field and score a garbage time touchdown. Ole Miss ran the clock out, ending the game with a final score of 63-31.

Who’s next?

The Rebels will host No. 2 Georgia in their toughest match of the season. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 and stream on ABC.