Ole Miss Men’s Basketball will open up their 2024 season against Long Island in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The team has given Rebel fans high hopes for the upcoming year with a promising pre-season ranking of No. 24. This is the second time in program history the team has been ranked, the last time being in 1997-1998.

This is after the Rebels hosted Illinois in an exhibition game at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Monday, Oct. 27, where they secured a 91-74 win.

The Rebels concluded their 2023-24 campaign 20-12 overall and look to improve under Coach Chris Beard in his second year. Ole Miss welcomes back pre-season 2nd team All-SEC guard Matthew Murrell, who averaged 16.2 points per game last season.

“I think it’s going to be a test opening night,” Beard said in an Ole Miss Men’s Basketball press conference. “This team has our full attention, you know, we’ll have to play well no different than any other game.”

Beard turned to the transfer portal to recruit players that would make an immediate impact to their roster. One of those players is transfer guard Sean Pedulla, who averaged 16.4 points and 4.6 assists per game at Virginia Tech. Guard Dre Davis is also new to Oxford after he averaged 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds at Seton Hall.

Son of head coach and former NBA player Terrell Strickland returns to the Sharks as he averaged 7.2 points last season. Head coach Rod Strickland played 17 seasons in the NBA, and is entering his first year as head coach with LIU.

“His teams play hard,” Beard said. “Not a surprise right, he’s so competitive he was such a hard player but you can see that in his DNA.”

Last season, the Sharks finished 7-22 overall and 6-10 in conference play.

Who’s Next?

The Rebels will host Grambling State on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Pavilion.