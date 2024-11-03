The University Police Department notified students of a bomb threat at Weir Hall, Lewis Hall and the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. After a comprehensive sweep, the threat was deemed unfounded at 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

“University Police received reports of unconfirmed bomb threats made against multiple campus buildings. UPD worked with the Oxford Police Department and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office to sweep the buildings before issuing an all-clear,” said Jacob Batte, director of news and media relations at UM.

The initial alert, sent by the UM Emergency Management through the RebAlert system, advised students and faculty to evacuate if inside the buildings and to avoid the area.

“Avoid the area. If inside, evacuate immediately. Stay away from the buildings,” read the notice.

The coordinated response continued into the night as law enforcement teams — including UPD, the Oxford Police Department, and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office — conducted a comprehensive sweep of each building, according to Batte. Once officials confirmed the absence of any explosive devices or hazards, UPD issued an “ALL CLEAR” message at 2:24 a.m.