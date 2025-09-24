University of Mississippi students will have the opportunity to vote for the Homecoming and Personality election candidates they believe best represent the values of the university’s campus on Sept. 30. Notably, the prominent positions of Mr. Ole Miss, Miss Ole Miss, Homecoming King and Homecoming Queen are a part of this vote.

Over the next two weeks, students can learn more about each candidate and their platforms at tabling events on the Union Plaza and on candidates’ social media pages. Each candidate has a unique platform, and each will provide something different to the student body.

Here is a comprehensive list of the 2025-26 Homecoming election candidates and their platforms.

Mr. Ole Miss

Ryan Augustine is an allied health sciences major from Madison, Miss. His campaign slogan is “All In,” which encourages students to give back to the university community. He is working with the UM Staff Council as his philanthropy project and plans to use his campaign to raise money for an emergency fund to provide financial support for university staff dealing with natural disasters or medical emergencies.

Mr. and Miss Ole Miss candidates are required to work on joint philanthropic projects once they are elected.

“An aspect of my campaign that I am passionate about is supporting the staff who support us every day,” Augustine said. “I want this campaign to honor the love and hard work that every student experiences through the commitment and sacrifice of our staff.”

Connor Gee is a general business major also from Madison, Miss. The William Magee Center is his philanthropy

focus, and his goal is to raise funds for the center that would be used to support the student body in the wake of rising mental health issues.

Gee hopes his campaign platform of “Love your neighbor, love Ole Miss” will motivate the student body to come together and support one another.

“This campaign is based on the values of faith and service,” Gee said in an interview with The Daily Mississippian. “By loving people well and serving our communities, we can make our campus and the world a better place.”

Miss Ole Miss

Riley Dellenger is a marketing major from Ocean Springs, Miss. Her campaign slogan is “Rooted with Riley,” which is meant to encourage students to foster growth within themselves and in those around them. Her campaign is partnered with the Holman Fund, an endowment that provides financial assistance to students who face unforeseen crises. Dellenger hopes to raise funds to provide financial assistance to university students in the case of life-threatening emergencies.

“This fund reminds students they are not alone and that our Ole Miss family stands beside them in times of need,” Dellenger said in a statement distributed by the Associated Student Body (ASB) to The Daily Mississippian. “By investing in the Holman Fund, we are strengthening the roots of our community and ensuring that every student has the chance to keep growing, no matter what challenges they face.”

Brooke Jankowsky is a management and marketing major from Macomb, Mich. She is working with Grove Grocery as her philanthropy project, using her campaign to raise awareness of food insecurity on campus and to address the availability of nutritional food options and food waste on campus.

Jankowsky’s campaign platform is “Because Everybody Matters,” and she is using it to encourage student participation and acceptance.

“I know what it feels like to start from scratch and to build a life on campus from the ground up, yet I also understand how transformative it can be to find connection, purpose and community here,” Jankowsky said. “I want to highlight the experiences of students who feel unseen or uncertain about their place at Ole Miss and to inspire them to embrace their journey, get involved and thrive.”

Hannah Olive is an allied health sciences major from Kosciusko, Miss. Her campaign slogan is “Olive Us Together,” and her philanthropy project is with Grove Grocery. Olive wants to use her campaign to raise awareness around food insecurity and provide assistance to students and staff who may be struggling with access to nutritional food.

“I’ve seen the effects that (food insecurity) has on people first hand in my small hometown of Kosciusko, Miss.,” Olive said. “Not getting the proper amount of nutrients results in mental and physical health problems, and this issue can genuinely hinder a college student from graduating and becoming the best (person) that they can be.”

Homecoming King

Terrell Atkins is an integrated marketing communications major from Amory, Miss. He is running unopposed for Homecoming King with the slogan “Terrell (For King).” He wants to use his campaign to bring community, spirit and fun onto campus.

“I want to be able to reflect the heartbeat of every student on campus because I feel like I came here feeling like I was not the average, stereotypical Ole Miss student,” Atkins said in an interview with The Daily Mississippian. “I wanted to be that light for everyone else, that sense of representation.”

Homecoming Queen

Saige Drake is a general business major from Brandon, Miss. Her campaign slogan is “Sweeter with Saige.” She wants to use her campaign to exemplify all the ways UM has impacted her.

“Ole Miss has been such a sweet blessing in my life, a place I am proud to call home,” Drake said in a statement sent out by ASB. “I am so honored to share my gratitude and show how Ole Miss has made my college experience truly sweeter in every way.”

Holley Jean Garrison is a chemical engineering major from Niceville, Fla. She is running for Homecoming Queen so she can represent the campus community to the best of her ability.

“I hope to authentically represent the Ole Miss student body by celebrating the variety of experiences and perspectives that make this campus so unique and homey,” Garrison said. “To me, authentically representing students means embracing all of these facets: the visible achievements, the personal challenges and the countless moments of support and encouragement that often go unseen.”

Adya Praveen is a psychology major from Madison, Miss. She is using her campaign platform to encourage university students to be their authentic selves on campus.

“As a student who has lived in three different countries and moved five times throughout my childhood, I know what it’s like feeling out of place in an unfamiliar environment,” Praveen said. “At Ole Miss, I never once felt like I didn’t belong. I want to help create the same community that I experienced that encourages each student to be 100% uniquely and authentically themselves.”

Makayla Russell is an integrated marketing communications major from Hazelhurst, Miss. Her campaign slogan is “Memories with Makayla,” and she is using her campaign to raise money for Memory Makers Oxford.

“Every memory made on this campus (is) so special, no matter how big or small. … Every memory deserves to be celebrated,” said Russell when discussing her motivations behind her campaign slogan. “Because of this, I decided to partner with a local philanthropy in Oxford, Memory Makers Oxford, a respite day center for those with severe memory loss. … Having a philanthropy is not a requirement of the Homecoming Queen race but an added layer of fulfillment for me.”

Also on the ballot

At the same time as the Homecoming and Personality elections, students will also get the opportunity to vote on the ASB Constitutional Amendment SR – 8, which would change the qualification requirements for ASB Vice President.

Currently, candidates for vice president need to complete one full term as an elected senate member, complete one full term as a legislative monitor or complete one full term as a parliamentarian. This amendment would allow vice presidential candidates to serve in the ASB presidential cabinet or in the legislative branch prior to running for the office.

