The No. 5 Ole Miss Golf team took home some hardware early this week in The Invitational at The Honors Course in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Rebels won their first team and individual title of the season, shooting a shot 854 (-10) as a team. Tom Fischer was the individual winner.

The participants in the tournament were Auburn, Chattanooga, Clemson, College of Charleston, Duke, Marquette, Oklahoma, Pepperdine, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Michael La Sasso was ranked No. 2 by the PGA TOUR U Rankings entering this tournament. After impressive performances in the season opener in the Knoxville Invitational, Cohen Trolio, Tom Fischer and Cameron Tankersley were ranked No. 17, No. 18 and No. 20 in the PGA TOUR U Rankings, respectively.

Day one

The Rebels started off Monday strong and finished the day with a one-stroke lead over Vanderbilt. Ole Miss had four golfers inside the Top 25 after two rounds.

Tankersley shot six-under par to lead the way for the Rebels. He finished at 70 (-2) in round one and followed with a 68 (-4) in round two. Tankersley only had two bogeys on the day alongside eight birdies.

Tom Fischer recorded a 69 (-3), good enough for No. 7. La Sasso also had a strong team debut after returning from Team USA in the Walker Cup at Cypress Point. Heading into day two, he was tied with Cohen Trolio for 23rd after 36 holes of play with a 73 (+1).

Daniel Tolf rounded out the lineup with a 76 (+4) through two rounds.

Ole Miss led the field in birdies in the first round of the day (42). Overall, the Rebels carded a 566 (-10) as a team one day one.

Day two

The Rebels completed a sweep on Tuesday to win the tournament. Ole Miss was one one of only two teams to post even par or better in teams scores in the final round.

Tankersley, the leader from round one, began the day six-under and shot even through 72 in the final round. He needed a par on his 18th hole to secure the individual win, and he sank a five-footer to claim the victory.

Fischer tied for No. 5 at 212 (-4). This is Fischer’s fourth time finishing within the top five of his career and his second week in a row finishing inside the Top 15.

Cohen Trolio shot 71 (-1) during day two to finish even for the tournament. He tied for No. 13. La Sasso finished 75 (+3) and tied for No. 23.

This is the tenth sweep for the Rebels under head coach Chris Malloy and the fourth win in the last 11 regular season events.

What’s next?

The Rebels now come back to town to prepare for their next event: the Hamptons Intercollegiate Tournament on Oct. 6 and 7 at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton, N.Y. The Rebels won this tournament in 2024.

