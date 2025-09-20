The Associated Student Body sent the Homecoming and Personality Election candidates into campaign season at the candidate certification meeting on Thursday, Sept. 18 in the Gertrude C. Ford Student Union.

Candidates took to social media immediately after the meeting ended to announce their campaigns.

Students will have the opportunity to vote in the Homecoming and Personality Election on Tuesday, Sept. 30 through their MyOleMiss accounts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates will begin tabling and passing out promotional material on Monday, Sept. 22 on the Union Plaza, but this cycle, there will be a change to tabling structure.

“This year, public campaigning on the plaza will not happen every day,” ASB Attorney General Madison Waldrop said at the certification meeting.

For this election cycle, candidates will only be allowed to table on Monday, Sept. 22 and Wednesday, Sept. 24 during the week before the election. During election week, candidates may only table on Monday, Sept. 29 and Election Day — Tuesday, Sept. 30.

In the past, campaign tabling has not been split up and scheduled in this way, and the candidates were allowed to table at any time once public campaigning began.

The candidates for the elections are as follows:

Mr. Ole Miss: Ryan Augustine and Connor Gee

Miss Ole Miss: Riley Dellenger, Brooke Jankowsky and Hannah Olive

Homecoming King: Terrell Atkins

Homecoming Queen: Saige Drake, Holley Jean Garrison, Adya Praveen and Makayla Russell

Senior Maid: Grace Cecchini, Emily Davis, Sarah Bailey Gwyn and Jacqueline Pratt

Junior Maid: Cameron Davis, Olivia Day, Kate Nutt and Bolton Smith

Sophomore Maid: Karci Case, Ella Easterling, Madi Mae Harpin, Holly Lucas, Starling Nowell, Milla Pace and Rozlynn Smithwick

Freshman Maid: Katelyn Flint, Virginia Futvoye, Gracie Garrett, Vivian Horton, Kennedi Howard, Mary Cile Meagher, Ma’kayla Moore, Rymer Rizzo, Caroline Scanlon, Margaret Turner and Owen Wilkinson

Campus Favorites: Suzie Brown, Zizi Brown, Audrey Bubrig, Casey Castaldo, McKenzie Cox, Caitlyn Culpepper, Braxton Dagg, Harper Eldred, Erika Fontana, Rowan Gentry, Kaylee Goff, Hagan Hord, Ella Koecke, Benson Le, Cat McCall, Elisabeth Mooar, Nidhi Patel, Mia Powe, Celie Rayburn, Morrison Sliman, Makayla Smith, Megan Staehling, Sarah Liza Stockett, Sydney Sweet, Evelyn Thronton, Yasmine Ware and Rebekah Woodruff

ASB constitutional amendment SR-8 will also be on the ballot. The legislation allows eligibility to vice presidential candidates who have served a minimum of one term in either legislative branch or on the ASB President’s Cabinet prior to their time taking office.

As of right now, vice presidential candidates must have served at least one term as an elected senate member or one term as parliamentarian or legislation monitor on the executive council of a former ASB Vice President.

The amendment passed the ASB Senate for the second time on Tuesday, Sept. 9, which means that it will be on the ballot this election cycle.

